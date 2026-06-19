THN Archive: Old Beginnings

Indeed, this is going to be a challenge. Trotz is not only transitioning from being a coach to being a GM, but he’s taking over a team that is also undergoing its own transition from perennial contender to middle-of-the-road bubble team. Since reaching the Cup final in 2017, the Predators have won just one playoff round in six years. Last season, they missed the playoffs, which is part of the reason why Poile decided a new voice was needed. “The realization is there that we’re in the middle,” Poile said. “While we’ve made the playoffs every year, we weren’t winning any playoff rounds. It was my opinion, and Barry concurred, that it was time to take a proverbial step backwards in order to take a few steps forward.”