09.21.26 Devils Morning Skate News vs. Rangers

-- Keefe on Evangelista being on the power play: "The biggest thing is that he shoots right. That is the biggest thing. [...] That is important with a lot of the things that we want to do. You really do need to have a right-handed shot to get the puck to go to the different places that you want. [...] He can distribute the puck to our shooters, to our finishers, but he’s got some grease to his game, too, below the goal line to win a puck back."