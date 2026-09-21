09.21.26 Devils Morning Skate News vs. Rangers

On Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils will welcome the New York Rangers to Newark for their second preseason game. The Devils enter the matchup fresh off a Sunday afternoon victory over the New York Islanders.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe will deploy an NHL-heavy lineup that is headlined by Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt. Luke Evangelista, Anthony Mantha, and Evan Rodrigues will all make their Prudential Center debuts.
Devils Morning Skate Lineup:
Mantha - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Evangelista
Gritsyuk - Rodrigues - Mercer
Boqvist - McLaughlin - Noesen
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Vilen - Diotte
Allen | Daws
Power Play Units
First unit: L. Hughes, J. Hughes, Bratt, Evangelista, and Hischier
Second unit: Hamilton, Gritsyuk, Mantha, Meier, and Rodrigues/Mercer
News & Notes from Keefe
-- Allen will play the first 20 minutes, and then Daws will take over for the second and third periods.
-- Keefe on Evangelista being on the power play: "The biggest thing is that he shoots right. That is the biggest thing. [...] That is important with a lot of the things that we want to do. You really do need to have a right-handed shot to get the puck to go to the different places that you want. [...] He can distribute the puck to our shooters, to our finishers, but he’s got some grease to his game, too, below the goal line to win a puck back."
Puck drop between the Devils and Rangers will be at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on MSG.
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