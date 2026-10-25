5 Lessons From The Connor Hellebuyck Trade

A great goaltender might add a few wins or steal a few games. Similarly, the gap between good and great coaching might be a game or two. However, that’s the difference between making and missing the playoffs. More importantly, a game or two can be the difference between winning a series or two. With Hellebuyck in the net, the Devils have enough of an edge over their division rivals to make the playoffs. If he plays at a high level, they might have the advantage over any team in a playoff series. And that’s a strong enough argument for Mehta to make this trade.