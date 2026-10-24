Connor Hellebuyck Believes The Devils Are Building Towards A Stanley Cup

New Jersey Devils
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Mike Fink - The Hockey News
Mike Fink - The Hockey News
Oct 24, 2026 6:55 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 6:55 PM
"You just look for an organization that's willing to do whatever it takes, and I think they have that as well,” Connor Hellebuyck.
Connor Hellebuyck is a New Jersey Devil. The move sent shockwaves through the NHL on Friday afternoon, and the three-time Vezina Trophy winner was officially introduced on Saturday afternoon.
It wasn’t a given that the Devils would land Hellebuyck. He had a no-trade clause and was only willing to move it to join a winner or a team set up to win. Hellebuyck chose the Devils in part because he’s excited about the direction they are heading in.
Why Hellebuyck Is Excited About The Devils' Future
The Devils have high-end talent, with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt leading the forwards, while Luke Hughes is an emerging young talent on the defense. Yet, the results have been disappointing in recent years. The Devils have only made the playoffs twice in the past eight seasons. They’ve only won one playoff series since 2013.
Yet, Hellebuyck is excited about the future and the direction the Devils are heading in. “You look for the skill and the scoring; they have it, and you look for some size on the back end, which they have,” Connor Hellebuyck noted in his introductory presser.
The skill stands out and gives the Devils a high upside. Hughes is the centerpiece of the offense, and the player Hellebuyck remembers fondly for scoring the Golden Goal at the 2026 Olympics. The defense has physicality and size and has bought into head coach Sheldon Keefe’s system lately, making the Devils a tough team to score against.
Hellebuyck also talked about the culture and the locker room dynamics. “And you just look at how does the locker room mesh, and I haven't been in the locker room long enough to know, so I can't speak to that from what I hear; it's awesome. And then you just look for an organization that's willing to do whatever it takes, and I think they have that as well,” Hellebuyck added.
Whether it’s Hughes, who he was teammates with on the USA Olympic team, or Brenden Dillon, a veteran defenseman who played with him on the Jets, Hellebuyck trusts the group leading this team. “I did speak to him before I came up here, and it was nice seeing a familiar face,” Hellebuyck mentioned about Dillon, whom he is reuniting with.
The Future Is Bright Thanks To Mehta’s Moves
This move was possible because of the depth that the Devils added this offseason. “If we’re going to lose a player as good as Dawson Mercer, we have to have the depth to withstand that,” general manager Sunny Mehta mentioned before Hellebuyck spoke on Saturday.
The moves Mehta made in the offseason added depth to the roster. Whether it was adding Amadeus Lombardi, Declan Chisholm, Jesper Boqvist, Evan Rodrigues, or Luke Evangelista through trades, or signing Anthony Mantha, Mehta has been focused from day one. Not only have these players helped the Devils win, but they allow Mehta to trade players like Mercer and Nick Bjugstad and not experience a drop.
Moreover, the offseason moves made the Devils a destination for star players. Hellebuyck saw the aggressive front office and the willingness to buy in, and it made them an attractive team to join.
“I'm excited about what I can bring, and I'm excited to be part of this journey,” Hellebuyck said. He’s joining a team on the rise, and he’ll be a key part of that rise in the Eastern Conference and the league.
With The Move, The Devils Have High Expectations
The Devils are 6-4, but the expectation is for them to be one of the best teams in the league by the end of the season. They are not only expected to make the playoffs but also to go on a playoff run.
Hellebuyck is built to handle the pressure. As one of the game’s best, he’s been put on a pedestal for the past decade. Likewise, in Winnipeg, there was plenty of pressure on him to deliver. Hellebuyck embraced the pressure and playing in the spotlight. While he leaves the market in a messy breakup, he wants the fanbase to know he loved his time with the Jets, adding, “I hope they know I care about them.”
While Hellebuyck has come up short in the playoffs, reaching the Western Conference Final only once in his career, he’s coming off a high. Specifically, he was the goaltender who led the USA team to Gold with a remarkable Olympic run and a 41-save performance in a 2-1 overtime win in the Gold Medal game. The Devils are excited to see what he brings after that career-defining moment.
Other Takeaways From Hellebuyck’s Introduction To The Devils
The Devils aren’t sure when Hellebuyck will be ready for game action. He hasn’t played yet this season, and while he was training in Michigan, it will take time before he’s ready to make his Devils debut.
“I think it will be a collaborative decision between Connor, Sheldon, our athlete care department, myself, and even our goaltending department,” Mehta stated. “We're going to take it a day at a time here as it relates to Hellebuyck. We haven't thought that far ahead. We’ll see how he's at here coming in,” Keefe added.
Along with the NHL team, Mehta noted that it’s been exciting to see what’s happened in Utica with the American Hockey League affiliate. “The vibes are high, the guys are really excited down in Utica,” Mehta noted. It’s not just the direction of the NHL team but the future that has Hellebuyck and the rest of the Devils excited about what’s to come.
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