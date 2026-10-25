Devils Are Proving They Can Defend To Win Games & With Good Timing

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 25, 2026 12:07 AMPublished Oct 25, 2026 12:07 AM
Updated Oct 25, 2026 12:10 AM
“Sometimes it’s just an ugly game; it’s not a fun game; it’s boring, and it’s what team’s going to crack first. A good team finds a way to win those gritty, boring games,” Brett Pesce.
The New Jersey Devils allowed only one goal in their 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon. In the previous game, they allowed only one goal to the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-1 victory.
The timing for the Devils is uncanny. They’ve played their best hockey in the last three games, just in time to welcome star goaltender and three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, who was acquired on Friday afternoon in a blockbuster trade. They’ve played complete games, and it’s allowed them to string together a three-game winning streak and win five of their last six.
The big takeaway is that the Devils are stepping up defensively. “Sometimes it’s just an ugly game; it’s not a fun game; it’s boring, and it’s what teams are going to crack first. A good team finds a way to win those gritty, boring games,” Brett Pesce noted after the win over the Kings, and the strong play on the defensive end goes a long way for a team with Stanley Cup expectations.
The Buy-In Defensively
The Devils have committed to protecting the net front. It was an issue in the first few games, and they’ve cleaned things up. To play that way, the entire team must buy in, not just the defensemen but the forwards in the defensive zone as well.
“One of the most exciting things is that I don’t think I need to use them because the guys feel it, they see it, they recognize it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the win over the Kings. The players know they must protect the high-danger areas, and they’ve delivered.
The Devils are also protecting the puck to control the possession and pace of the game. It’s why they’ve limited teams to minimal shots in their recent wins. It’s allowed them to defend regardless of the opponent. “We’re defending hard; we’ve had to beat different styles too, which is nice for us,” Brenden Dillon added after the game.
The Kings tried to shorten the game, limiting chances on their end while generating minimal chances the other way. The Devils adjusted to win a grind-it-out, gritty game. “There wasn’t too much going on, but we gotta be comfortable in those situations,” Nico Hischier stated.
The Structure Is Setting Up Success
The Devils are a daring team to fire the puck from outside the high-danger areas and force difficult shots on net. They’ve tightened things up, and positioning has improved, which is why teams are holding the puck and not shooting it.
The positioning is pivotal to defend that way. Likewise, the skaters are committed to playing two steps ahead, knowing where the play is going when they don’t have the puck. “The guys away from the point of contact, away from the puck, have worked to get back to position and be in position,” Keefe noted after the game.
Along with their positioning in the defensive zone, the Devils have made it tough to skate through the neutral zone and go the full length of the ice. It’s a credit to their forecheck, led by power forwards like Anthony Mantha, who have let the defense set up the offense.
The Devils Don’t Plan On Changing Once Hellebuyck Arrives
When a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber joins a team, it’s easy for the defensemen to cheat on the play. It’s human nature to be overconfident when the goaltender can bail them out. The Devils know what Hellebuyck is capable of and can play more aggressively if they want, or a mistake won't cost them as it has for this team in the past.
The Devils plan on playing the same way that they have in the past three games. “It doesn’t change how we’re going to play; we’re going to help him out in there as best as we can,” Pesce added. After all, the way they’ve played has worked lately, so why change?
The way they’ve played lately is also how teams win in the NHL. Yes, the highlights come when the team wins high-scoring games with plenty of goals. However, in the playoffs, the best teams defend well and play a complete game. It’s what the Devils have done lately and want to do regardless of the goaltender behind them.
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