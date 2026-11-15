Anton Silaev Makes A Case To Stay On The Devils Defense

New Jersey Devils
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Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 1:48 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 1:48 PM
The Devils' top defense prospect showed flashes in his NHL debut on Saturday night. The question is whether he did enough to keep a spot in the lineup.
With Johnathan Kovacevic on the injured reserve and Vladislav Kolyachonok out with an illness, the New Jersey Devils called up Anton Silaev. The 20-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 14 and showed why he’s a top prospect in the system.
The Devils defeated the Capitals 7-4, and the offense stood out. However, Silaev showed flashes and made a strong case to stay in the lineup. The question is whether the Devils keep him or send him back to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League to continue developing.
Silaev’s Statline: Zero points, 12:45 ice time, two shots, one blocked shot, six hits.
The stats don’t reveal much, and Silaev was the defenseman the Devils limited and protected in his NHL debut. He played on the third pair and didn’t play in crucial situations, whether on the power play or the penalty kill, which the recent game had plenty of.
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It's worth adding that Silaev isn't a scoring defenseman and isn't developing into one either. The Devils hope he becomes the next stay-at-home defenseman that they can build around, someone who is a contrast to Luke Hughes.
That said, Silaev still showed flashes. The hits stand out, as he had a team-leading six on the night. The rest of the defense had six hits combined. It shows what the 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman provides to the blue line.
Silaev’s Skills On Display In Debut
Silaev is being developed as a shutdown defenseman, someone who can deliver big hits and clean up pucks near the net. It has turned him into one of the best players on the Comets and an easy choice to call up.
“He was playing like I’ve seen his play in Utica as well. Using his big body and a good game from him playing to his strengths,” Lenni Hämeenaho, another call-up for the Capitals matchups, stated after Saturday’s win. Silaev wasn't the scoring defenseman for the Comets, but he would deliver big hits and break up plays in the defensive zone.
He uses his size to his advantage, not just as an intimidating presence but also to make an impact on the game. He skates hard and joins the play quickly because of his speed. “He plays hard, he’s a big man, and he’s a great kid. I definitely don’t want to play against him,” Nico Hischier added after the game.
The biggest takeaway is how comfortable Silaev looked in his first NHL game. Usually, it takes time for defensemen to acclimate to the NHL when they are called up from the AHL, especially if they are coming from an overseas background. Silaev was on the ice for the Capitals' first goal of the night, when Pierre-Luc Dubois picked up the loose puck on a rebound and powered it past the Russian defenseman. Otherwise, he fit right in.
“I thought he was excellent. I thought he looked really good, confident, and assertive,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game, adding, “He goes into people, he ends plays, and I thought he had some good puck plays as well.” Silaev’s play with the puck allows him to join the offense and make an impact in the offensive zone, which also helps in the long run, especially since the defense is searching for more offense.
Will Silaev Remain On The Defense?
It’s doubtful Silaev will remain with the Devils for the rest of the season. Ideally, this is a season that he spends with the Comets and focuses on his development. In the AHL, he’ll have more ice time and work on his play in the defensive zone.
That said, if the defense continues to battle injuries, the Devils will have a tough time sending him down. For now, the Devils need him to round out the defense. They can turn to Kolyachonok as well, but Silaev has proven he’s not a liability.
On the contrary, he proved in his debut why he’s a high-upside defenseman, and why some talent evaluators who have seen him think he’ll be a problem when he’s ready for the NHL. While it will take time before Silaev is a prime shutdown defenseman, he’s already proven he can be a significant contributor.
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