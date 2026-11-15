Anton Silaev Makes A Case To Stay On The Devils Defense

The biggest takeaway is how comfortable Silaev looked in his first NHL game. Usually, it takes time for defensemen to acclimate to the NHL when they are called up from the AHL, especially if they are coming from an overseas background. Silaev was on the ice for the Capitals' first goal of the night, when Pierre-Luc Dubois picked up the loose puck on a rebound and powered it past the Russian defenseman. Otherwise, he fit right in.