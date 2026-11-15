New Jersey Devils Keep Proving They Can Win High-Scoring Duels

New Jersey Devils
243 Members•3,087 Posts
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 3:43 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 3:43 AM
The 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals is the latest case in point. When the games speed up and become high-scoring, the New Jersey Devils have the edge.
The New Jersey Devils swept the home-and-home matchup against the Washington Capitals, taking two pivotal divisional games. They scored 12 goals in the two games, with a 7-4 drubbing on Saturday, yet the scoring surge isn’t extraordinary for the Devils.
They have one of the league’s best offenses, averaging 3.7 goals per game. More importantly, the Devils have proven time and time again that they can win the high-scoring game and outduel the best offenses in the league.
The Devils already have wins against some of the league’s best offenses, notably a 4-3 shootout win on Nov. 3 over the Edmonton Oilers. Plus, they’ve scored four goals or more in 12 games this season and five or more in eight games, all of which have been wins. The Devils have an offense that can go up against any, and the latest wins over the Capitals are another case in point.
The Depth Is Noticeable For The Devils
The injuries and illness have forced the Devils to turn to a handful of Utica Comets from their American Hockey League farm team. Anton Silaev and Vladislav Kolyachonok filled in on the defense while Stefan Neosen and Lenni Hämeenaho were called up to help the bottom six. Hämeenaho, Kolyachonok, and Noesen all found the back of the net in the two games against the Capitals.
Related stories
The big surprise was the way Hämeenaho played, scoring two goals in the two games and adding two assists as well. He struggled last season at the NHL level, but the young winger has rounded out his game and looks like someone who belongs on the Devils. “I need to bring my strengths every night and battle hard, keep developing my game, and just try to adjust to the role I have,” Hämeenaho stated after the 5-2 Thursday win, when asked what he needs to do to stay on the NHL roster.
The depth scoring goes beyond the call-ups. Before Anthony Mantha went down with an injury, he had five goals and five assists in 17 games. He formed a strong chemistry with Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist, who have combined for 12 goals this season.
The Devils have gotten plenty of production from their depth scoring. Eight skaters have five goals or more, and Connor Brown, who is a staple on the fourth line, has stepped up in all situations, helping the power play and the penalty kill to give the Devils an extra layer of offense. The depth has been there, but when the Devils need goals, their stars are still the ones leading the way.
The Stars Have Stood Out All Season
Jack Hughes didn’t find the scoresheet in the seven-goal game by the Devils, a surprise considering how well the offense played. It’s even more surprising considering Hughes leads the Devils in goals (10) and points (27) through 21 games. He’s on pace for a career year, but more importantly, he’s taken over games when the team has needed him to do so.
Hughes is the star who highlights the Devils' core. However, Nico Hischier is the motor, the center who sets the tone, and the team goes as he does. He scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s win and has nine on the season while scoring the goals in the net front.
The difference this season with the Devils' top-end talent is the rise of Luke Hughes, the 23-year-old defenseman who has finally hit his stride. He’s always been a great passer, and a three-assist game in the 7-4 win against the Capitals was another reminder of his ability to set up scoring chances.
However, this season, Hughes is taking on a more active role in the offensive zone and has shown a willingness to shoot the puck. He has six goals and 14 points through 21 games, putting him on pace for a breakout season and, for the Devils, allowing them to have a tougher offense to stop.
Hellebuyck Makes A Difference In These High-Scoring Games
Connor Hellebuyck was brought in for games like these. Specifically, he was acquired by the Devils to have the edge against their divisional opponents and in significant games. Likewise, Hellebuyck is the goaltender who can give the Devils an extra save when they need it most.
His latest game against the Capitals wasn’t his best. He allowed four goals in a back-and-forth game. That said, he saved 43 shots and made the big stops down the stretch to allow the Devils to come from behind and pull away with the win.
It’s happened a few times this season already. The Devils battled the St. Louis Blues in a 5-4 overtime win, and Hellebuyck wasn’t lights out. However, he gave them an edge in the net and made the big saves where the opposing goaltender couldn’t, and with a high-flying offense, that makes all the difference.
Where The Devils Still Need To Improve Their Offense
The power play is still an area where the Devils must improve. It’s also something they know they must turn around, and it’s why it’s been an area of focus in practices. They entered Saturday’s game with an 18.75% power play, and it’s the lack of net-front goals that has let them down.
It’s what made Saturday’s game a positive sign. The Devils scored twice on the power play with two net-front goals. Brown scored one, and Timo Meier got the other, with both forwards getting to the crease and making the most of centering passes.
Speaking of Meier, it’s pivotal for the Devils to see him get going. He has four points in the last four games but only nine for the season. Meier is the power forward who can take the offense to another level and make the Devils a tough team for anyone to stop, especially since he adds another dimension to the team.
Otherwise, the offense is rolling. Likewise, the Devils are on a heater. With the two wins over the Capitals, they have a five-point lead over the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division and only trail the Carolina Hurricanes by four points for first place. And with the way they’ve played, it wouldn’t shock anyone if they could catch the Hurricanes.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy