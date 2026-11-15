New Jersey Devils Keep Proving They Can Win High-Scoring Duels

The big surprise was the way Hämeenaho played, scoring two goals in the two games and adding two assists as well. He struggled last season at the NHL level, but the young winger has rounded out his game and looks like someone who belongs on the Devils. “I need to bring my strengths every night and battle hard, keep developing my game, and just try to adjust to the role I have,” Hämeenaho stated after the 5-2 Thursday win, when asked what he needs to do to stay on the NHL roster.