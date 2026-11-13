Devils Prospect Anton Silaev Has Strengths To Fill In For Injured Kovacevic

New Jersey Devils
242 Members•3,082 Posts
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Nov 13, 2026 7:56 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 7:56 PM
The Devils placed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve and called up their top prospect, Anton Silaev, as a result, hoping he steps up in his first NHL action.
The New Jersey Devils are battling injuries, with Anthony Mantha on the long-term injured list and Johnathan Kovacevic placed on injured reserve. This forced the Devils to call up a handful of prospects for their Nov. 12 game against the Washington Capitals, which they managed to win 5-2.
The injuries, specifically to the defense, also forced them to call up Anton Silaev, a 21-year-old prospect who was developing in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets but is now expected to make his debut against the Capitals on Saturday night.
What Silaev Brings To The Lineup
Silaev is the modern-day version of a bruising blue liner. Devils fans remember Scott Stevens and the big hits he’d deliver while shutting opponents down on the Stanley Cup-winning teams. Silaev is 225 pounds and has a similar skill set, although he’s still developing it at a young age.
What stands out about Silaev is that he has that extra step in his game. He skates hard and can move up the ice quickly. It allows him to close in on skaters and eliminate scoring chances while playing in position when needed. On top of that, it allows him to build momentum and deliver those big game-changing hits that few defensemen do in today's game.
Related stories
His skating also allows him to take on a greater role on the offensive end when needed. While he didn’t stand out offensively in Utica, with zero goals and four assists in 12 games, he was involved in the play and handled the puck to help out the offense.
Like many young defensemen, Silaev is still developing, and it takes time before he’s a high-impact player at the NHL level. Specifically, his play on the defensive end is a work in progress, much like Luke Hughes needed games under his belt before becoming an elite two-way defenseman.
For now, the Devils hope Silaev rounds out the defense. He’ll likely play on the third pair and get minimal ice time, but it’s his first opportunity to make a statement and prove he can become a full-time NHLer. And with the injuries, he’s not the only one.
Devils Putting Together The Defense Through The Injuries
Kovacevic hasn’t played since Tuesday, and Brett Pesce missed Thursday’s game with an illness. The Devils called up Vladislav Kolyachonok to play on the third pair while moving Declan Chisholm up in the lineup.
Kolyachonok found the back of the net for the game-winner in the 5-2 win and also held his own on the defensive end. The most impressive part is that he played well despite playing his third game in as many days, a common occurrence in the AHL but still exhausting. I like to play. So, I was actually pumped,” Kolyachonok stated after the game.
Kolyachonok is a 25-year-old “tweener,” neither a prospect nor a veteran on the Comets. However, it wasn’t easy to fill in, and now the Devils are piecing the defense together. He’s sticking around for the time being while Silaev also joins the team.
The Devils are leaning on call-ups to help out the defense. The same has been the case in the bottom six following the Mantha injury, as the Devils called up Stefan Noesen and Lenni Hämeenaho, who, like Kolyachonok, found the back of the net in the game against the Capitals, prompting head coach Sheldon Keefe to call it a “Utica hat trick” afterwards.
Injuries always test a team's organizational depth, and the past week has been no exception. The defense in particular has been reconfigured, and with Silaev joining the Devils, the question is how the youth will hold up.
Can The Devils' Youth Hold Up?
For all the promise and upside Silaev has displayed overseas and at the AHL level, he has yet to play at the NHL level. The game is faster, offenses are more technical, and elite forwards can put defensemen in a blender. The Capitals have plenty of talent on their roster to test Silaev.
The plus for the Devils is that their prospects have taken significant strides with the Comets this season. They play for a team that’s had success and defends well. Moreover, the systems and rosters at the AHL and NHL level are similar, allowing a prospect to join the team and pick up where they left off.
The Devils' call-ups can step up. That said, it will be a tall task to do so for multiple games. That’s why the rest of the defensemen on the Devils must step up and take on greater roles while the team powers through the injuries.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy