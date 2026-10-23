Arseny Gritsyuk Is Playing His Best Lately, Yet Keefe Thinks He Can Do More

“It's the overall game, and it's not just him; it's every one of our guys,” Keefe added. In some ways, the head coach wants to pump the brakes on the hot streak. The Devils have won four of their last five, and Gritsyuk has five points in four games. However, Keefe knows it’s a long way to a championship. It’s early in the season, and this team has a lot to work on before they are competing with the best in the NHL. Gritsyuk, like many players on the Devils, must reach another level for this team to enter that top tier.