Between The Capitals & Devils, Which Team Will Make The Next Splash Trade?

New Jersey Devils
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John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 5:30 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 5:30 PM
Updated Nov 13, 2026 8:04 PM
Both teams will likely make a big trade to set themselves up for a Stanley Cup run. Which team will make that next big splash?
The New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals are at an uncanny halfway point in their matchups. Both teams are in the middle of a home-and-home matchup and have played two of the four games in the season series. The Capitals took the first meeting on their home ice 4-2, and the Devils evened up the score with a 5-2 win on Thursday night on their home ice.
The Capitals and Devils are also shaping up to be in the playoffs and Cup conversation by the end of the season. The Devils are 14-6, and after acquiring Connor Hellebuyck, they look like a team moving full steam ahead to the top of the Eastern Conference. The Capitals, at 10-7, haven’t looked like a juggernaut but have the talent to be a top team by the end of the season.
Both teams will likely buy at the trade deadline, or even beforehand. They are in a position to make a move or two and possibly a splash that changes their outlook by the end of the season. It wouldn’t shock anyone if the Capitals or Devils make the big trade, and the question is which team is more likely.
The Capitals Have The Pieces To Make The Next Big Swing
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The fascinating aspect of the Capitals is that they have a great roster but also prospects on top of prospects. Specifically, they have young NHL-caliber players who can’t crack the lineup. Ivan Miroshnichenko is a healthy scratch on most nights, while Bogdan Trineyev is a 24-year-old power forward that teams look for come playoff time, yet is stuck in Hershey.
Speaking of the Hershey Bears, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, they have prospects who will make an impact soon enough. Those same prospects can also be a big part of a blockbuster trade.
Andrew Cristall, for example, is a 21-year-old winger with the skill to play on an NHL team’s middle six. However, the Capitals have a surplus of wingers, with many of them locked in long-term, including Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, who were both acquired in the offseason.
Eventually, the Capitals must make a decision on these prospects and young NHLers. They can flip them for another elite talent who helps them win now and still have enough in the system not to worry about mortgaging the future.
Mehta Operates Differently & Won’t Stop Making Big Moves
The Devils' general manager Sunny Mehta has proven he’s a unique executive. His aggressive moves in the offseason, the Hellebuyck blockbuster, and the decision to sit Hellebuyck after his much-anticipated return to Winnipeg prove that he’s not a traditional GM and is willing to make bold moves, even if they are questioned.
During Hellebuyck’s 22-minute press conference on Tuesday before the game against the Winnipeg Jets, the goaltender spoke about his decision to ask for a trade. He also mentioned something fascinating about the Devils' front office when asked about the decision to start the backup, Jake Allen, instead.
“They handle business differently than I’m used to,” Hellebuyck stated in his presser. While he was talking about the goaltending decision, it also applies to how the front office, specifically Mehta, operates.
He’s willing to be aggressive and make a big trade. He’s also shown creativity in making big trades, whether it’s moving depth players or adding players through minor moves to create flexibility. It’s why it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Devils make another big move at some point.
“We’re never done. We’re never done,” Mehta stated ahead of Hellebuyck’s introductory press conference with the Devils. If the Devils are one of the best teams in the league by the trade deadline and they are trending in that direction, Mehta can make a small, under-the-radar deal or take another swing.
The Capitals Are All-In This Season
This isn’t a typical season for the Capitals. It’s Alexander Ovechkin’s last season in the NHL. The all-time leader in goals and one of the game’s greats announced that he’s retiring after this season.
The Capitals want him to retire on a high note. Ideally, that’s another Stanley Cup title, something Ovechkin and the team experienced in 2018, yet haven’t come close to since. This is the year for them to have that success.
The offseason moves set them up for a successful season. Plus, the Capitals already have a strong roster in place and young, emerging stars, including Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard. It puts them in a position to become buyers at the trade deadline and make an all-in push for a deep playoff run.
What Move Will The Capitals Or Devils Make Next?
Dylan Larkin has both the Capitals and the Devils on his trade list. He also checks off a few boxes for both teams as a top-six center who can move to the wing and impact the game in multiple ways. While the Capitals and Devils have their top-six centers at the moment, they can use more versatility in their lineup, especially come playoff time.
Zach Werenski is a fascinating name to keep tabs on. The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman who won the Norris Trophy last season is a free agent after next season and might look to sign elsewhere if the team continues to struggle (so a trade is possible). The catch is that the Capitals have two scoring defensemen already on their roster, while the Devils have Luke Hughes emerging as an elite two-way defenseman (plus, there’s another Hughes the Devils might have their eyes on).
For the Capitals specifically, Nikita Kucherov would be an intriguing addition. The Tampa Bay Lightning have no interest in trading the reigning Hart Trophy winner, and Kucherov’s style of play doesn’t fit in the Capitals' top six. That said, he’d take them to another level, and from a sentimental perspective, he’ll play alongside his fellow countryman Ovechkin.
The Capitals and the Devils are in positions to make a move or two. It will be intriguing to see which team ends up putting the next blockbuster together.
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