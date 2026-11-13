Lenni Hämeenaho Is Proving He Can Be A Full-Time Devil

New Jersey Devils
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Luther Schlaifer-Imagn Images
Luther Schlaifer-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 4:22 AMPublished Nov 13, 2026 4:22 AM
The 23-year-old prospect was called up for Thursday’s game and found the back of the net in the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. He hopes it’s not a brief call-up and that he can stay on the NHL roster.
If Tuesday put the New Jersey Devils general manager’s decision-making in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, or raised questions, the Thursday moves were his redemption and a reminder of his eye for talent. He called up three players from the Utica Comets: Stefan Noesen, Lenni Hämeenaho, and Vladislav Kolyachonok. All three skaters scored in the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals.
“It’s a Utica hat trick,” head coach Sheldon Keefe stated after the win. All three skaters were playing in the American Hockey League earlier in the week. While Noesen is a veteran, Hämeenaho is a prospect, and Kolyachonok is a “tweener,” they all made an impact and proved that the Devils have depth throughout the organization.
Hämeenaho is the call-up who has the most upside. He’s a prospect who is still developing, and he’s hoping that after a goal and a great game on Thursday, he can prove he belongs with the Devils.
What He Brings To The Lineup
Hämeenaho is a skilled forward, and it’s noticeable when he takes the ice. That burst of speed and puck-handling allow him to set up scoring chances. Plus, Hämeenaho has a scoring touch that translates to the NHL level.
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It also helps that Hämeenaho has the build of an NHLer. At 195 pounds, he doesn’t get pushed around, and defensemen don’t remove him from the puck. It allows him to move into a fourth-line role, which the Devils asked him to do for the Thursday night game.
Those are the skills that make him a standout prospect, but what most fans don’t notice is his hockey sense. “I think his smartness is a little underrated,” Noesen stated after the latest game. “He does a lot of good things, all the little things right.”
Hämeenaho will be in the right position and allow the game to come to him instead of chasing the game. It’s how he scored his goal in the win over the Capitals, as he deflected a Brenden Dillon shot from the point into the back of the net by playing the shooting lane.
It’s A Breakout Year In Utica That Can Turn Into A Breakthrough With The Devils
With the Comets, Hämeenaho was one of the best players on a talented team. The Comets are one of the best teams so far in the AHL, with a 10-2 record and a deep roster, especially in the forward unit, which mirrors the Devils' lineup.
Yet, Hämeenaho stood out. He had nine points in 11 games and was a driver in the Comets’ offense. He’s a skilled player who can make a difference, and that’s why he stood out with the Comets.
Now, he’s showing flashes with the Devils. It’s one game in 2026-27, yet he looks different compared to last season. “I love how he’s taken advantage of his time in Utica, but he’s played good hockey for us,” Keefe noted, about how it’s allowed him to take advantage of this call-up.
Hämeenaho is more confident in his role in the NHL and knows he can’t just skill his way into the lineup. He got the call because of injuries in the bottom six and must play that fourth-line role as a result.
It’s similar to Amadeus Lombardi, who didn’t play in the recent game but has been a constant fourth-liner this season. Lombardi was a skilled player in the AHL and has become one of the checking forwards on the Devils. Hämeenaho must learn that game as well, and it looks like he has.
What More Does He Need To Do?
“I need to bring my strengths every night and battle hard, keep developing my game, and just try to adjust to the role that I have,” Hämeenaho stated after the latest game. It’s that tough balance for an AHL player making the jump to the NHL: they want to lean into the strengths that got them this far and, at the same time, must pivot to a new role and adjust their game.
For Hämeenaho, the answer is leaning into his strengths and becoming versatile at the same time. It’s also about adding that extra step to his game. There’s that missing skill that can take him to another level, and he’s still searching for it.
Even if he finds it, it’s not a given that he’ll stay with the Devils. With the roster changes and players returning from injuries, Hämeenaho might end up in the AHL, even if he does everything right. And that’s life sometimes, as frustrating as it is.
There’s a good chance Hämeenaho is sent down to the AHL at some point, whether it’s because of a slump or a healthier lineup. However, the key for the young winger is to make sure that it doesn’t affect his play. It’s easy to love confidence after being sent down, but if it happens to Hämeenaho, he must play like a prospect on a mission, in case he isn’t doing so already with the Devils.
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