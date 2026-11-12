The Pressure Shifts To Hellebuyck For The Devils' Upcoming Capitals Matchups

New Jersey Devils
242 Members•3,080 Posts
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 2:37 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 2:37 PM
Connor Hellebuyck didn’t play in Tuesday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, and the pressure is on the star goaltenders to win the upcoming games and prove the team made the right call.
The New Jersey Devils are returning home after a significant game against the Winnipeg Jets. The game was supposed to be Connor Hellebuyck’s return, but it developed into much more than that, even without the goaltender starting the game.
The Devils held him out of the game, citing win probability, and lost 4-2 to the Jets, who played with extra energy. The former Devils were particularly motivated, with Dawson Mercer scoring twice, including the game-winner, and Nico Daws starting the game for the Jets and earning the win.
Now, this team returns home to face the Washington Capitals before facing the same divisional rivals on the road two days later. It’s Hellebuyck’s net for Thursday’s game and presumably Saturday as well, and the pressure is on him to prove the Devils made the right call.
Devils Hope Hellebuyck Takes Over These Games
The Capitals are 10-6 and one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division. They will likely end the season in a tight race with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Devils for the best record in the Metropolitan Division.
Related stories
By all means, they are a tough test for the Devils and already beat them 4-2 on Oct. 17. The Capitals can take the season series if they sweep the home-and-home matchup this week and have an advantage in potential tiebreakers if it comes down to that.
The Devils didn’t start Hellebuyck against the Jets with their eyes set on these games. While he hasn’t been dominant at the start of the season, as he’s still finding his footing after missing training camp, he’s proven he can take over games.
The Devils are 5-0 with Hellebuyck as a starter, and he’s coming off a shutout in the Oct. 8 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hellebuyck has shown he can take over games, and now is when the Devils need him to.
Hellebuyck Looks To Prove Mehta’s Decision Right
When the Devils released the statement announcing that Hellebuyck wouldn’t start the game against the Jets, it raised eyebrows. The general manager, Sunny Mehta, referenced win probability, and head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed the schedule after the game against the Maple Leafs.
“After we finish this road game against Winnipeg, we go home with two big divisional games waiting for us,” Keefe stated to the Toronto media. Those two games are against the Capitals, the team chasing the Devils in the standings.
If Hellebuyck starts and wins both games, the decision can be justified. Even if he splits, or the Devils come away with three points, they can look back and note that he increased their win probability.
The Devils losing these games not only puts the decision into question, but it also puts pressure on the front office. The Devils won five games in a row and were clicking as a team before the announcement. Why would Mehta rock the boat and create this distraction if it makes the team worse?
Both Keefe and Mehta hope the Jets game is in the past. Likewise, Hellebuyck wants to close that chapter and focus on the game ahead. The hope for the Devils is that he looks like the elite goaltender who was brought in for big games and plays that way as well. Mehta already made the big bet by acquiring Hellebuyck, hoping he’d be the goaltender who can put this team over the hump. Now, he’s betting on this goaltender to save him and keep the team at the top of the standings.
These Are The Game Hellebuyck Was Brought In For
The Devils have struggled in the net in the past. A great roster was let down, and with an elite goaltender, they could be a Stanley Cup contender. They’ve looked like one since acquiring Hellebuyck, and he’s delivered for the team in the big games so far.
The Nov. 3 game against the Edmonton Oilers was a battle for the Devils, a back-and-forth game against one of the best teams with a handful of the best players in the NHL. Hellebuyck wasn’t perfect, allowing three goals, but he made the big saves when needed, giving the Devils a 4-3 win in the shootout.
thehockeynews.comConnor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg JetsThe former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
When the Devils need a goaltender to give them an edge, they turn to Hellebuyck. The games against the division are when the Devils need him the most, especially against the best teams in the division. Likewise, Hellebuyck was brought in for the playoffs, and the expectation is that he’ll deliver under pressure.
It sets up two big games against the Capitals. It’s early in the season, yet the points here will go a long way by the end of the season. The Devils saved Hellebuyck for these games, and they’ll hope he saves them as well, or at least puts them in position to win both.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy