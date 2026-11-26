New Jersey Devils
246 Members•3,129 Posts
Brenden Dillon’s Suspension Is Another Test Of The Devils' Defensive Depth
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon was suspended for four games for his hit on Denton Mateychuk, and the defense has another test to handle because of it.
It’s not the news the New Jersey Devils wanted to receive on Thanksgiving. Veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon received a four-game suspension following his hit on Denton Mateychuk in the Nov. 25 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a hit that was given a game misconduct, but the Department of Player Safety comes down hard on hits to the head and gave him four games as a result.
The defense was already a weak link, allowing 3.08 goals per game. Now, they’ll be without Dillon, a third-pair defenseman who added stability. Plus, the Devils are already spread thin on the blue line.
Johnathan Kovacevic is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and the defense hasn’t looked the same without the shutdown defenseman. Throw in the Dillon absence, and the Devils must fix the unit, which has already been reeling, especially with a pivotal stretch of games ahead.
The Schedule Isn’t Forgiving For The Devils
Related stories
The Devils have a back-to-back against the Calgary Flames on Friday afternoon, followed by a Saturday night game against the Winnipeg Jets. Then, they face the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 1 and the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 3 before Dillon returns.
The Flames have an offense that doesn’t appear to be much of a test for the Devils, averaging only 2.58 goals per game, which is 30th in the NHL. However, on a Friday afternoon, with the team coming off a six-goal game, the Devils will have their hands full.
Then there’s the rematch with the Jets, who scored five goals in the Nov. 10 game and will look for the same in the rematch in Newark. The Sharks have struggled but have the elite young talent to give the Devils problems, while the Senators have a top-tier offense and are a top team in general.
In short, this is a tough stretch for an already spread-thin defense. The back-to-back also means Connor Hellebuyck will start one of the games while Jake Allen gets the other. It was already a challenge without Dillon, and now it’s another test for their depth and roster overall.
Without Dillon, The Devils Lose An Edge
There are times when Dillon looks like a weak link on the defense. He’s slower and has lost a step with age. That’s why the Devils would rotate him and Declan Chisholm, with one of them being a scratch, depending on the matchup, when the entire unit was healthy.
That said, Dillon is a valuable part of the defense. He gives them an edge, a physical shot-blocking element that they lack otherwise. When the games are tough and the opponents look to push the Devils around, Dillon is the counter.
Moreover, he’s a leader in the room and a mentor on the defense. For a younger defenseman like Chisholm, who, like Dillon, has bounced around in his career, he’s a guiding presence who will play alongside him and show him how to play the position.
The Options For The Devils In The Meantime
The Devils had Vladislav Kolyachonok as the extra defenseman. They called him up from the American Hockey League ahead of the Nov. 12 game against the Washington Capitals, and he’s been around since.
He’ll likely play that third-pair role. While he’s not the same defenseman as Dillon, the 25-year-old has rounded out his game on the defensive end, so the Devils can play him and not worry about a significant drop.
The question is whether 20-year-old prospect Anton Silaev gets the call-up and, more importantly, whether he gets playing time. The Devils might call him up as an extra defenseman, but with four games, including a back-to-back, it makes sense to play him a game or two.
Plus, Silaev has a lot of the strengths the Devils are missing with Dillon suspended. The top defensive prospect plays a physical, hard-hitting game, and while he’s still learning the position, he’s a shutdown option.
Moreover, the best thing for Silaev’s development is ice time. He gets plenty of it when he’s with the Utica Comets and none of it as the extra defenseman on the Devils. While his ice time will likely be in the 10-15 minute range at the NHL level, it’s still better for him to have the experience than sitting in the press box. While the Devils will likely turn to Kolyachonok, Silaev is an intriguing option while Dillon is out as well.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy