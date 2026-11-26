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Can Bratt Break The Devils’ All-Time Assist Record Set By Elias? Can He Come Close?
Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Jesper Bratt moved into second place all-time in assists in New Jersey Devils team history. He has a long way to go to catch Patrik Elias, but can he come close to the record?
With his assist in the first period of the Nov. 25 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jesper Bratt passes Scott Niedermayer in assists in New Jersey Devils franchise history. He’s now second all time with 365 assists, behind only Patrik Elias, who had 617 in his career.
It’s unlikely Bratt, or anyone on the Devils, will break the Elias assist record or many of the franchise icon's records. That said, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for him to do so. Bratt has a long way to go, and even if he doesn’t set the record, he can come close.
Bratt Has A Tough But Possible Path To Breaking The Elias Assist Record
By the numbers, Bratt is 252 assists away from tying the record. He’s 28 and in his prime while putting together one of the best seasons as a playmaker, with 19 assists in 25 games. According to Hockey Reference, Bratt averages 45 assists per season.
So, if he has five 50-assist seasons, he can put himself within striking distance of the record. That might be a tough task, but Bratt is playing the best hockey of his career and has at least three more prime years, if not five or more. Plus, with better training and Bratt’s style of play, he can age well and still play at a high level well into his 30s.
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Say Bratt finishes this season with 60 assists, which he’s on pace to do; then he’s 211 assists away from passing Elias. If he totals 150 assists in the three following seasons, he’ll only need 62 helpers to break the record, and at 31, it's not wild to have a few seasons with 20+ assists to break the record.
It makes the next three or four seasons pivotal for Bratt to chase down Elias. This peak can move him close to the record and allow him to pass it even as his play declines.
Bratt Might Come Up Short But Still Have An Iconic Devils Career
It’s possible Bratt doesn’t set the record and declines sooner than expected. While the winger plays like a playmaker who can pile up the assists, a rough season could set him back and have him close but not pass Elias.
It speaks to how tough it is to break the record. Bratt needs to consistently be a high-level player and do so for multiple years with the Devils. The other layer to this record chase is Bratt’s contract. He’s under contract for the next five years, hitting free agency in the 2031 offseason. Ideally, the Devils re-sign him to finish his career with the team that drafted him, but he can leave in free agency just short of the record.
Even if Bratt doesn’t pass Elias, he’ll still make his mark as one of the more iconic Devils in recent memory, if he hasn’t already. He’s part of this core that includes Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, a trio that’s endured the rebuild and hopes to be a part of multiple Stanley Cup runs, especially with a team on the rise.
Devils fans can look back at this era and remember Hughes as the highlight-reel player, the scorer with iconic goals. Hischier is the motor, the two-way center whom the team looks up to as someone who plays the game the right way. Bratt will be the flashy playmaker, a winger who unlocked Hughes but also was a skilled player in his own right.
The Record Provides A Greater Appreciation For Elias
Elias set the record for assists but also for goals (408) and points (1025) in his 20 seasons with the Devils. He was the driving force of the offense and a key part of the 2000 and 2003 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
What makes his record-setting numbers more impressive is that he put up most of his points in an era when offense was down. Defenses and elite goaltending were at their peak, with the Devils being a model franchise for how to win in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Yet, Elias was still a standout skilled player.
It’s why it’s a surprise to see that he was only selected to the All-Star team once in his career. It’s also why some fans want to see him in the Hockey Hall of Fame. While he wasn’t the best offensive player, he was the best on a winning team that wasn’t focused on offense, making his career more impressive.
Bratt might break his assist record, and Hughes or Hischier might pass him in goals or points. However, they are playing in an era where offense is up, and they’ve had some help, notably with Bratt and Hughes playing alongside each other for some time. It’s why these records provide a greater appreciation for how good Elias was.
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