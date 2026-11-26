New Jersey Devils
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Is It A Good Sign That The Devils Keep Winning Without Their A+ Game?
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
The Devils haven’t played their best hockey lately. Yet, they keep winning games. Is it a sign that this season is different or an area for concern?
What does an ideal win for the New Jersey Devils look like? They play fast, the offense is great and running up the score, while the defense and goaltending step up as well. The 4-0 win on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 5-2 win on Nov. 12 over the Washington Capitals are two examples of A+ games that the Devils put together.
The Devils haven’t played that way in a while. They certainly didn’t play their A game in the back-to-back losses, and the offense, in particular, fell flat against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the home-and-home matchup, they scored five regulation goals.
Yet, the Devils are still winning games. They swept the two games against the Blue Jackets with a pair of 3-2 wins, and at 17-8, they remain one of the best teams in the league. It’s a sign that this Devils team is different; they can still win without their A game.
The Devils Can Win Without Their Stars Delivering
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The recent games showed the Devils' depth throughout their roster. Brenden Dillon, Connor Brown, and Evan Rodrigues all found the back of the net in the last two games, while the rest of the roster has stepped up even when the star players haven’t carried the Devils.
The Devils also have a team built to win whenever the game changes. When they need to defend, they can win with defense. When the Devils need to play a physical game, they can do so as well.
Moreover, the Devils have a goaltender who can bail them out when they aren’t playing their best. Connor Hellebuyck was lights-out on Nov. 25, and his 22-save performance, with big saves late in the game, allowed the Devils to come out on top.
“He was excellent at making sure we got the extra point. But even some saves. We didn't give up a lot here tonight, but a couple in that third period in real big moments; he came up real strong for us,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted to the media in Columbus after the game. Since he was acquired, Hellebuyck has shown that he can win the Devils games even if the team in front of him doesn’t play their best.
The Areas For Concern With The Devils Play
The Devils haven’t had a dominant game lately and haven’t played with their A game in a while. Even the Nov. 14 win over the Capitals saw the defense struggle in a 7-4 win. The assumption is that the Devils will get back on track soon enough. Yet, it’s been a few games where they’ve looked a step behind the early-season dominant team.
The special teams play was great on Nov. 25 as they killed all four penalties, including a five-minute major in the first period, while scoring a power-play goal on the other end. However, both units haven’t played great otherwise. Many teams can get away without playing their A game when they have great special teams. The Devils can’t.
The Devils are still winning games, but the question is how far they can go when the star players aren’t delivering. How well can the depth hold up? It’s an area of concern, especially since things get tougher from here.
For now, they can make it to the playoffs. The Devils are good enough to be a top-three team in the Metropolitan Division, if not better. However, against teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, whom they will face in the playoffs, they must have their A game and work on these glaring weaknesses that those teams will expose.
Overall, It’s A Great Start For The Devils
The Devils swept the two games against the Blue Jackets, and while they gave the Blue Jackets a point in the latest shootout win, they have a 15-point lead over their Metropolitan Division rival. The Devils also have a five-point lead over the New York Islanders, who are in third place in the division, and a seven-point lead over the fourth-place New York Rangers.
They enter Thanksgiving with a 17-8 record, and for the most part, they look like one of the NHL’s best teams. Even when the Devils aren’t at their best, they are in that tier with the Carolina Hurricanes and the other top teams in the league.
It’s also a positive, considering the Devils have shown what their ceiling looks like. When they are playing their best, they look like Stanley Cup contenders. The Devils check off all of the boxes.
The Devils can round out their game to become a team that can beat anyone in the NHL. The defense is still an area that needs improvement, and the backcheck is something that they can use their speed to become elite at, but they have all the pieces in place to be successful.
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