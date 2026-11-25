New Jersey Devils
246 Members•3,123 Posts
Devils Trade Targets On The Blue Jackets: Under-The Radar & Splash Moves
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
From splash-trade targets to under-the-radar options, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a few players the New Jersey Devils can target at the trade deadline.
The season's trajectory suggests the Columbus Blue Jackets will sell at the trade deadline, if not earlier. They enter Wednesday night’s game nine points out of a playoff spot, and since Thanksgiving is a checkpoint in the season that defines the buyers and sellers, it’s safe to assume the Blue Jackets will move on from a few players, whether it’s to retool or rebuild, or even tear it down.
On the flip side, the New Jersey Devils sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division and have only looked better since acquiring Connor Hellebuyck. They’ll be in a position to make another big move, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if general manager Sunny Mehta makes another splash.
The Blue Jackets have a handful of players that the Devils can target. Sure, there’s a perception that teams don’t want ot trade within the division, but that myth has been busted multiple times, including with these two teams (see the Damon Severson trade). So, who can they target?
thehockeynews.comRevisiting The Damon Severson Trade Between The Blue Jackets & DevilsIn the 2023 offseason, the New Jersey Devils traded veteran defenseman Damon Severson to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now that it’s been a few years, it’s a good time to look back at the move and if there are any lessons from it.
The Under-The-Radar Moves
When it comes to the Blue Jackets, everyone is looking at one big star to acquire. However, the depth pieces are what teams are watching, especially since the price tag won’t be high.
Related stories
Dmitry Voronkov
The 26-year-old Russian winger has struggled this season, at least offensively. Voronkov scored 23 goals in 2024-25 and 17 last season, yet he has only scored one goal in 15 games. He’s still what a lot of teams want.
Voronkov checks hard and plays a physical game. At 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, he has the size to play on the fourth line and still provide offense. He’s a restricted free agent after the season, which doesn’t make him a complete rental, but someone teams will be cautious about losing in the offseason.
The Devils would add him to strengthen the fourth line. While the depth has stepped up this season, notably with Cody Glass centering the fourth line, they can use a hard-hitting presence in their lineup, and Voronkov gives them that look.
Kent Johnson
The leading scorer on the Blue Jackets isn’t Adam Fantilli, the young star centering the top line, or Matthew Knies, their big addition this summer. It’s Kent Johnson, who has nine goals on a team that averages 2.48 goals per game.
It’s good timing for the 24-year-old forward to put together a great season. Johnson is an RFA after the season, and while he’s not as talented as Simon Edvinsson, a trade this week involving the Detroit Red Wings defenseman can become a reference point for his trade value. If Edvinsson is moved for a top prospect and a draft pick, there’s a good chance Johnson brings in a similar but smaller return (maybe just a prospect).
The Devils, like many teams, can use more scoring. Johnson can play anywhere in the lineup and add another layer to the offense. Moreover, he can be extended and become a key part of the roster for multiple seasons.
The Splash: Zach Werenski
Zach Werenski is the big target on the Blue Jackets. It’s noticeable how much the team changes when he’s on the ice. His impact changes the Blue Jackets, and the reigning Norris Trophy-winning defenseman is, without question, their best player.
He's only one of the best defensemen in the NHL, and many hockey fans finally saw him on a big stage at the 2026 Olympics. Jack Hughes scored the Golden Goal, but Werenski had the pass to set up the goal, which was arguably a more impressive play considering how he chased the play down and centered it to an open Hughes.
The first question is whether trade talks stir up again or not. Werenski wasn’t traded in the summer and wants to stay in Columbus for the time being, but as the team continues to struggle, the star might look to join a winner. It’s a catch-22 for the Blue Jackets because Werenski’s no-trade clause becomes a 10-team no-trade list after this season, but his value is highest now since he’s a free agent in the 2028 offseason (giving a team that acquires him two runs at a Cup).
Any trade this season must be approved by Werenski. He can choose his destination. The Devils might be on the shortlist of teams he’s willing to move to, a team that’s proven a willingness to go all in to win, especially after acquiring Hellebuyck. While Luke Hughes is having a breakout season, the Devils can use a do-it-all defenseman, and Werenski takes the team to another level.
The asking price is the obstacle for Mehta. Ironically, Quinn Hughes, who can sign with the Devils after the season, is a good reference point, as he was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild for young NHLers, top prospects, and draft picks. The Blue Jackets might ask for something similar, and Mehta would have to pull a lot of strings to find enough pieces. That said, Werenski is one of the players worth making that trade for.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy