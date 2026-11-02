Can The Devils Give The Red Wings The Best Larkin Offer?

Anton Silaev is the difference-maker in any Devils offer. He’s the young defenseman the Red Wings would want who can eventually develop into a shutdown option, much like Simon Edvinsson is now. If the Devils don’t want to move Silaev, they must consider a young NHLer on the roster. Someone like Arseny Gritsyuk checks off that box, but considering the season he’s having, it’s unlikely Mehta moves him. So, the prospect defenseman and one of the two first-round picks, plus Cody Glass as a placeholder at center, make the most sense.