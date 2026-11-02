Can The Devils Give The Red Wings The Best Larkin Offer?

New Jersey Devils
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Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 11:49 AMPublished Nov 2, 2026 11:49 AM
This is an excerpt from this week's Devils Notebook. For more on the Dylan Larkin trade sweepstakes and other Devils items from the past week, make sure to check it out here at The Hockey News.
Larkin is willing to lift his no-trade clause to join 10 teams. That list includes the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals. Plus, the Montreal Canadiens, who aren’t on Larkin’s list, have enough to offer if he changes his mind and will heavily pursue the top-six center.
The Avalanche, Golden Knights, Lightning, Panthers, and Stars don’t have enough to convince interim GM Shawn Horcoff. So, that whittles down the list to six teams. Which one can make the best offer? Let’s start with what the Devils can put together.
Devils Offer: Anton Silaev, Cody Glass & A 2027 First
Anton Silaev is the difference-maker in any Devils offer. He’s the young defenseman the Red Wings would want who can eventually develop into a shutdown option, much like Simon Edvinsson is now. If the Devils don’t want to move Silaev, they must consider a young NHLer on the roster. Someone like Arseny Gritsyuk checks off that box, but considering the season he’s having, it’s unlikely Mehta moves him. So, the prospect defenseman and one of the two first-round picks, plus Cody Glass as a placeholder at center, make the most sense.
Carolina Hurricanes: Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger-Sorum & A 2028 first
The Hurricanes have prospects on top of prospects who are in the American Hockey League but have no path to the NHL roster because of their depth. It gives them the luxury of emptying the prospect pool to make this trade work. The Hurricanes also have a spare first-round pick from the Mikko Rantanen trade that they can offer to sweeten the offer.
Minnesota Wild: Danila Yurov, Ryan Hartman & 2027 First
Danila Yurov can swing this trade. He’s a young center developing into a building block. It’s something the Red Wings want, and the question from the Wild side is whether they want to move one of the few future pieces in their system. They don’t have much, so it seems necessary to fill the center need.
Montreal Canadiens: Michael Hage, Oliver Kapanen & Adam Engstrom
The Canadiens are another team with prospects on top of prospects and can put together one of the best offers, if not the best. Michael Hage and Oliver Kapanen give the Red Wings two young centers to build around, while Adam Engstrom is a defenseman who fills a void. The only holdup is Larkin, who doesn’t have the Canadiens on his list.
Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers or Dmitri Simashev
The Mammoth have three big-name prospects they might eventually slip for a star player. Caleb Desnoyers might be enough to get this deal done as a young center with high upside. Otherwise, Tij Iginla is a top winger in their system, while Dmitry Simashev is already on the NHL roster and a stay-at-home defenseman the Red Wings would want.
Washington Capitals: Andrew Cristall, Ivan Miroshnichenko & a 2027 First
The Capitals are another team with a surplus of prospects, specifically at wing, that they can move in an intriguing package for Larkin. The Red Wings want centers, and both Protas brothers check that box, but it’s doubtful the Capitals will move either. That said, Andrew Cristall is a high-upside player, especially on the offensive end, who can allow them to pull off this trade.
Which Offer Would The Red Wings Take?
The Canadiens have the best offer on the table, while the Mammoth have the best prospect to offer, whether it’s Desnoyers or Iginla. However, the complete package that is the best offer is the Hurricanes deal. It includes two high-end prospects and a first-round pick. Plus, if the Hurricanes want to up the ante, they can add defenseman Charles Alexis-Legeault to the deal, another prospect who is blocked from joining the NHL roster.
The Devils are close. They have a good offer. That said, they can’t make the best one. They can also add a piece or two to one-up the other teams. However, from Mehta’s perspective, it’s better to keep his offer on the table and not overpay for Larkin. His offer would still get a move done, but it’s unlikely it’s the one the Red Wings will choose.
New Jersey Devils•Montreal Canadiens•Carolina Hurricanes•Washington Capitals•Minnesota Wild•Detroit Red Wings
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