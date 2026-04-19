Comets Come Up Short, Eliminated From Calder Cup Playoffs

On Saturday night, Utica Comets defenseman Colton White blasted the puck from the point with less than one minute remaining in the second period at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The vulcanized rubber disc found its way past Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro, and the red light went off.
White was immediately surrounded by his defensive partner, Mikaël Diotte, and forwards Jonathan Gruden, Mike Hardman, and Ryan Schmelzer.
Watching the celebration from Utica’s bench was alternate captain and first-year Comet Angus Crookshank.
“We were going nuts,” he shared with a smile. “For (White) to get his first was awesome. We were joking with him that there was no better time.”
“Ecstatic,” Comets head coach Ryan Parent said of his team’s reaction to the defenseman’s goal. “To have the second period that we did was obviously important for the game, but also for the energy of the group. It was great.”
The goal, White’s first of the 2025-26 season, gave the Comets a 2-1 lead over the Bruins entering the third period.
It was a welcome change from trailing 1-0 and being outshot 15-6 after the opening frame
“I think we knew that we had a lot more to give," goaltender Nico Daws said of the mood in the locker room during the first intermission. "That was kind of the message. We were focused. (Providence is) a great hockey team, but so are we, and we couldn't be scared. We couldn’t go out and play timidly. We needed to go take it to them.”
Rookie Lenni Hämeenaho scored Utica’s first goal of the night 21 seconds prior to White in the middle frame. It marked the winger’s fourth straight point since being reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) on April 13.
In the third period, Kyle Criscuolo and Jonathan Gruden scored, while Daws made nine saves on 10 shots, leading to a 4-2 victory.
With the win, Utica reached 71 points, tying the Rochester Americans in the standings. It was an achievement that seemed nearly impossible for a team that did not celebrate its first win of the season until Nov. 1
Their win against Providence was only the first step toward clinching a playoff spot. The second was receiving help from the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon when they hosted the Americans. The Comets could only punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs if Hershey defeated Rochester in regulation.
On Sunday afternoon, when the puck dropped between the Bears and Americans, the Comets players were together. The Hockey News learned that they all headed to a teammate's place to watch the game and find out their fate together.
In a wild back-and-forth game between Rochester and Hershey, the Americans forced overtime to secure the one point they needed to clinch a playoff spot. A little after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Comets were eliminated.
After a challenging start, the Comets turned things around. Crookshank said there was no one specific moment that started their impressive run where the team went 8-1-1–1 in their last 11 games of the regular season.
“We have a team that is really close, so I think it was just a matter of time,” Crookshank shared. “Having our full roster helps, having four lines that are incredibly deep. I mean, I take any four of our lines against any other team in the league right now, bar none. A full lineup and just trust. I think we built that trust amongst each other, and it has been fun to just kind of be along on this ride.”
Between injuries and multiple call-ups to the New Jersey Devils, the Comets saw plenty of players get inserted into their lineup from forwards Dylan Wendt, Josh Filmon, and defenseman Jackson van de Leest.
“I think we have overcome a lot,” Parent continued. “Didn't like the start of the year. There were just a lot of things that happened. You have a group that is just really excited to play, and they got an opportunity.”
It has been clear for months that the 2025-26 Comets roster is more than a hockey club. They are a tight-knit team who genuinely enjoy being together. Daws was the first to say it was his favorite group he’s been with, and White echoed that sentiment.
“Honestly, one of the best groups of guys I have played with,” the defenseman said. “We all care so much and want to continue to play together.”
“It is just such a fun group of guys,” Daws added. “I don't really know how to explain it. So tight-knit. There is always somebody saying some nonsense. The dressing room is always light. Even in a game like (Saturday), we obviously knew the situation. We had to win, and we had to have luck on our side. Still, guys are joking around. It is controlled chaos in the best way possible. It makes you remember hockey is fun.”
Hugs, high fives, and hollering filled the halls of Amica Mutual Pavilion after Saturday's game as some players jumped on exercise bikes, while others immediately hit the showers before settling in for some post-game pizza ahead of their four-hour bus ride back to Utica, New York.
While that win did not directly equate to a playoff appearance, it was a win that meant something to every player in that locker room.
“That was probably the best team win I have ever been a part of in my career,” Crookshank said. “I have been part of some pretty cool wins, but considering how this year started, you know it didn't look great for us to battle back. To be in this situation, where we have put ourselves in the best position possible to get into the playoffs, I couldn't be prouder of the players, the staff, the coaches, everybody.”
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