Connor Hellebuyck Addition Puts The New Jersey Devils In Win-Now Mode

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 23, 2026 8:31 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 8:31 PM
The acquisition of the three-time Vezina Trophy winner makes the Devils one of the teams to beat in the Metropolitan Division and the NHL.
The splash of the season happened Friday, Oct. 23. The New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad, and two draft selections.
After a busy summer with multiple impactful moves, the Devils and Jets made arguably the most impactful deal of the season. It’s a trade that changes the outlook for the Devils, Jets, and multiple teams around the league.
The Raised Expectations For The Devils
The Devils entered the season as an unknown. With Sunny Mehta taking over as the new general manager and an offseason that featured multiple moves, the Devils were expected to bounce back after missing the playoffs. A 6-4 start indicated they’d be a competitive team and in the mix for a playoff spot.
Now, the Devils are expected to compete for a Stanley Cup. They made this trade in the middle of a hot streak, winning back-to-back games and four of their last five. They were starting to find an identity and lean into it.
thehockeynews.comNew Jersey Devils Acquire Connor Hellebuyck From Jets in Blockbuster Multi-Player TradeOn Friday morning, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the New Jersey Devils were working with the Winnipeg Jets on a potential deal to bring 33-year-old goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey.
The Hellebuyck addition gives the Devils elite goaltending. It takes a good team and makes it great. It’s a splash that puts the rest of the NHL on notice, especially the Metropolitan Division rivals of the Devils, who have the daunting task of solving Hellebuyck.
Goaltending was the one position in question for the Devils. The Daws and Jake Allen tandem had a combined .880 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average. Hellebuyck turns the unit into a strength and leaves the Devils with minimal weaknesses.
thehockeynews.comDevils GM Mehta Takes Calculated Risk In Hellebuyck Trade With JetsPushing not quite all-in to acquire Connor Hellebuyck instantly elevates the New Jersey Devils, hurts their divisional opponents, and creates a new perception around the team. As for the Winnipeg Jets? Well, the less said, the better.
Hellebuyck joins a Devils team that has a core that's in its window to win a championship. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt are all 28 or younger, while Luke Hughes, who has become their top-pair defenseman, is 23 and entering his prime years. The star goaltender was willing to waive his no-trade clause to join a contender, and that's what the Devils are, especially after landing him.
The Devils can stack themselves up against the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup and have been the best team in the division under head coach Rod Brind’Amour. The Washington Capitals made a handful of big moves in the offseason with the hopes of winning one more Cup in Alexander Ovechkin’s career. The Devils are right there with those teams thanks to the Hellebuyck add.
What The Devils Are Getting In Hellebuyck
Hellebuyck’s trophy case speaks for itself. The Devils are acquiring a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, the 2025 Hart Trophy winner, and the starting goaltender of the USA Gold Medal team. At 33 years old, Hellebuyck is in the prime of his career and is viewed as the best goaltender in the NHL.
There is pushback on how impactful he’ll be with the Devils, especially early in the season. Hellebuyck missed training camp and hasn’t played yet this season, an absence that can set him back. Plus, Hellebuyck is coming off the worst season of his career, where he missed time because of injuries while posting a .895 SV% and a 2.86 GAA.
Moreover, despite all of the playoff success, Hellebuyck has come up short in the playoffs. He’s only reached the conference final round once in his career, and his 24-34 record as a starter with a .903 SV% and a 2.90 GAA in the playoffs, is underwhelming for a goaltender of his caliber.
That said, the Devils are acquiring a goaltender who many believe is the best in the NHL. He’s also fresh off a 2026 Olympic Games run where he was the best player for the USA team. In five starts, he had a .956 SV% and a 1.18 GAA while saving 41 of 42 shots in the Gold Medal game against Canada to help the USA win 2-1 and capture Gold for the first time since 1980. Jack Hughes scored the game-winning golden goal, but they wouldn't have won that game without Hellebuyck's performance.
Now, both Hellebuyck and Hughes are teammates and hope to deliver at the NHL level as well. It was a small sample size, but the Olympics showed that Hellebuyck can deliver in the clutch, something the Devils are hoping will pay off this season and for years to come.
What do you think of the Hellebuyck trade? Comment below!
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