New Jersey Devils Acquire Connor Hellebuyck From Jets in Blockbuster Multi-Player Trade

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 23, 2026 4:31 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 4:31 PM
Updated Oct 23, 2026 4:34 PM
On Friday morning, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the New Jersey Devils were working with the Winnipeg Jets on a potential deal to bring 33-year-old goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey.
Hellebuyck, who helped lead the U.S. men’s hockey team to Olympic gold in February alongside Devils star forward Jack Hughes, requested a trade from Winnipeg this summer and did not report to training camp in September. His suspension for failing to report was set to expire Friday, Oct. 23.
In the afternoon, it was reported that in return New Jersey sent 24-year-old versatile foward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, 2026 12th overall pick Alexander Command, veteran forward Nick Bjugstad, a second round draft pick in 2029, and seventh round pick in 2027 to Winnipeg.
Last season, Mercer spoke with The Hockey News about the seemingly never-ending trade rumors that had followed his name.
“It has honestly been for a few years now, different trades, but that stuff is white noise,” he said back in January. “It doesn't matter. I don't really pay much attention to that stuff. That is all stuff out of your control. I come in here, try to get better every day, and help the team win. I love it here, so it is coming in and going out there every day with the guys.”
Mercer made his NHL debut with the Devils on Oct 15, 2021. He appeared in 410 consecutive games over the next five seasons, collecting 209 points (103 goals, 106 assists). He broke Scott Gomez's Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts record when he played his 141st consecutive game to start an NHL career at Prudential Center on Feb. 25, 2023.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hellebuyck has spent his entire 11-season NHL career with the Jets. Winnipeg reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of those seasons, making its deepest run in 2017-18, when it advanced to the Western Conference Final before falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Individually, Hellebuyck has earned three Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s top goaltender and one Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s most valuable player.
The 33-year-old Michigan native is in the third season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
New Jersey opened the 2026-27 season with Jake Allen, 36, and 25-year-old Daws sharing goaltending duties. The duo has helped the Devils to a 6-4-0 record through 10 games, good for 12 points and the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot, behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. Additionally, Mehta claimed netminder Rémi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars in late September.
The Devils are scheduled to face the Jets in Winnipeg for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
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