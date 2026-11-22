New Jersey Devils
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Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 8:50 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 8:50 PM
Every Sunday of the NHL season, Mike Fink empties the notebook with some thoughts, quick hits, and anything in between on the New Jersey Devils.
Evan Rodrigues is a versatile player with great hockey sense. He credits that for his long career and his ability to play at a high level, even at 33. His hockey sense and high IQ are noticeable when I spoke to him after the New Jersey Devils’ Friday practice.
He had an answer and provided details to every question or almost every question. One question made him hesitate. When he credited his hockey sense for his successful career, I followed up by asking if that’s something that can be taught. Can a player build up a great hockey sense?
After a pause, Rodrigues provided an interesting answer. “I don’t have an answer for that. Part of it is a will to want to do it, and I think that’s the biggest thing. I think a lot of people have the ability; they know right from wrong. It’s just a matter of fact that they want to change or want to adapt and want to go out of their comfort zone to make it in this league,” he stated in a conversation with The Hockey News.
It’s a fascinating aspect of the game and something anyone in the hockey world is curious about. So, after reaching out to a few coaches with development backgrounds, there are a few themes that stand out in response to this question. Are players born with a great hockey sense, or do they learn it? At what point in someone’s career do they develop a hockey sense? How does it differ from a hockey IQ?
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Rodrigues Is A Prime Example Of Where Hockey Sense Can Be Developed & Where Hockey IQ Can’t
Like anything in life, there’s a classic philosophical question about whether it’s nature or nurture. Some are born with talents but no drive, and likewise, some have the drive but lack the talent, not just in sports, but in other aspects of life as well. In hockey, most players develop their hockey sense at a young age and build from there.
Hockey Sense Is Developed Most Often At A Young Age
Whether it’s junior hockey, youth hockey, development leagues, or development programs, kids are developed through games and practices. How those practices and drills are taught plays a big role in the long-term success of the player.
One coach noted that too many youth programs are focused on skills instead of situations. They learn how to score highlight goals or make playmaking passes, but they aren’t practicing situational hockey. Those players might climb up draft boards with scouts marveling at their skill, but they aren’t learning how to play in NHL situations that will matter most when they are pros.
Another coach added that USA Hockey, one of the major development programs in the United States, revamped their coaching curriculum to focus on hockey sense. The drills, film sessions, practices, and repetitions develop a player’s hockey sense. At a young age, players are learning how to handle situations that come up in a game.
It’s why some coaches shorten their bench in the final five minutes of a tight game because they only want players they trust on the ice. Those players are usually the ones who have experience handling five-minute and two-minute drills. The same is true about empty-net situations, overtime, shootout, power play, penalty kill, and so on. The players who master them in practice end up playing them in games.
Rodrigues developed all of these skills early in his career. At four years at Boston University, he had more time between games to focus on development and work on his hockey sense. In three years with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League, he became a complete player. Fast forward, and the veteran is still a high-impact skater on the Devils, whom they can play in any scenario.
Hockey IQ Differs Because It Can’t Be Taught
Many players adapt and build their hockey sense and other skills in their careers. However, a select few have a built-in high IQ that separates them from the rest of the league. One coach pointed out that these players are the ones who play beyond sense. They can think the game plays ahead and see the game differently.
The combination of a high IQ and the drive to build a great hockey sense creates the game’s best players. The Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Macklin Celebrini types have a high IQ and hockey sense paired with elite skill. It’s why broadcasters will say the cliché line “That’s something that can’t be taught,” and to an extent, they are right.
Players Have The Ability To Change; The Question Is Whether They Have The Drive To Do So
Corey Perry entered the NHL as one of the game’s skilled players. He was a perennial 25-goal scorer and had 98 points in 2010-11, while passing the 70-point mark in four of his first nine seasons.
In the back half of Perry’s career, he’s become a fourth-line grinder. He can still find the back of the net, but the edge he plays with and his physical element not only extended his career but also made him a key part of multiple Cup contenders. Perry is not the only player who has had this career arc either.
Plenty of players enter the NHL as skilled scorers. The catch is that not many of them adapt in their 30s, as they lose a step. Hockey sense helps a player adjust.
They become the savvy veterans who use situational awareness to gain an edge. Multiple AHL coaches drill into their prospects that they won’t make it to the next level on skill alone, and it’s something they talk about all the time.
It’s also why many players are still playing at a high level well into their 30s. Better training has helped, but they also have many resources and areas to work on their hockey sense, and they take advantage of them. Rodrigues has done that, but he’s only one of many doing so.
Rodrigues noted there must be a will to change. “If you’re growing up and you’ve always been a goal scorer and always done that, and you come to the NHL and they tell you to do something different, some guys don’t want to, or some guys just like scoring goals and don’t want to do anything else. To that point, it’s a choice to do it or not,” he stated.
That’s where the drive and motivation once again come into play. It allows a player who didn’t develop a great hockey sense early on to still pick it up and extend their career. Yes, they made it to the NHL on skill, but they won’t last on skill alone.
The Impact This Has On The Devils
One thing general manager Sunny Mehta has done in the process of retooling the Devils with acquisitions is find players with a great hockey sense. Rodrigues is one, but the same is true of Anthony Mantha, Jesper Boqvist, Luke Evangelista, and Declan Chisholm.
Moreover, the veterans Mehta brought in are both leaders in the room and have a great hockey sense. It’s had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Devils. They not only look like a more complete team but a team that’s played with better hockey sense and situational awareness. It’s one of the reasons that this season looks different and why the hot start is one the fans can believe in.
Rodrigues is a player who leads by example and makes the players around him better. It’s why his seven goals and six assists, while impressive, only tell part of the story for why he’s a valuable addition. His hockey sense is a wild card and explains why he’s spent most of his career on Cup contenders, including two Stanley Cup winners.
A Suddenly Significant Home & Home Against The Blue Jackets
Any game against a Metropolitan Division rival is important. The home-and-home matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of Thanksgiving is more significant because of how the two teams have played lately. The Devils hope these two games can get them back on track.
The big thing is preventing a slide. The Devils have two losses in a row. They haven’t had a three-game losing streak yet this season, and while they were due for a slump or a skid, especially against weaker competition, it is concerning.
They face a Blue Jackets team that’s won consecutive games. They are 9-12 and have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Yet, two wins can move them within five points of a playoff spot.
On the flip side, the Devils can essentially bury the Blue Jackets with two wins this week. Not only can the Devils build a 16-point cushion but take the Blue Jackets out of the playoff conversation altogether.
For the Devils, this helps twofold. It gives them another team they won’t have to worry about for the rest of the season. Plus, the Blue Jackets turn into sellers and a target for the Devils on the trade market.
This is also a stretch, as the Devils want to remain hot because the New York Rangers have a light schedule ahead of them. If the Devils don’t watch out, they fall out of second place in the division and slide out of striking distance of the Carolina Hurricanes, who have a nine-point lead for first place in the division.
The bottom line is that the next two games are pivotal. It didn’t seem that way a few weeks back, but it shows how much has changed in the NHL.
The Frustration Behind The Special Teams Issues
The Devils have a 20% power play, which is 22nd in the NHL, and a 64.15% penalty kill, which ranks 30th. Both special teams units have cost them games already and will cost them in the big picture, whether it’s in the standings or in the playoffs.
They know they must work on it. They’ve focused on both units in practice, putting in extensive work and focus on the power play and the penalty kill, even lining both units up against each other in the hopes that iron sharpens iron. Yet, the results still aren’t there.
What’s frustrating for the Devils is that the talent is in the room to be great on the power play and PK. It’s why the struggles are unexplainable at times. With this in mind, here are a few explanations for why they’ve played poorly on special teams.
1) The Devils are overthinking and overcomplicating things. One scout noted they have to KISS, an acronym for Keep It Simple, Stupid. They overthink the power play. The extra pass, the highlight play, and the dangle when the fans at Prudential Center are yelling “Shooot” have the Devils close to finding the back of the net but coming away empty. The Luke Hughes power-play goal in the Nov. 21 loss to the St. Louis Blues was refreshing because it looked simple; he got the puck at the point and fired a slapshot for his seventh goal of the season.
2) The Devils aren’t winning high-danger chances. On the power play, they must establish a better net-front presence. Nico Hischier has five power-play goals, mostly by finishing scoring chances near the net. The rest of the team has 10 goals on the man advantage. Likewise, the PK struggled to protect the net and high-danger areas, and opponents made them pay.
3) That’s hockey! Sometimes, teams go through these stretches. It’s like life, where you can practice, prepare, and have all the answers, yet still fail to get the results. The Devils are putting the work in and making the adjustments and still not getting the results. That’s hockey.
Quick Hits
I chatted briefly with Brenden Dillon after Friday’s practice. It was great to catch up with him. He’s not only a veteran and an open book on hockey information, but also someone who is easy to talk to.
Among the many things discussed, including the season, the defense, and where the team is a quarter in, I asked him about the remix jerseys. Which one, aside from the Devils, was his favorite? The Washington Capitals have a good one, and the Anaheim Ducks are a fan favorite. The San Jose Sharks would be better without the teeth and gums.
Every team has a “Clubhouse DJ” or one player who controls the music that’s played, especially after wins. It’s Jack Hughes on the Devils, which makes sense since he’s the vibes player on the team and the unofficial leader.
Practice is where observers, specifically the media, search for line combos and defense pairs. Likewise, it’s an early glimpse into who is playing and sitting in the next game. For casual observers, or those who can’t pick up the lines based on drills and rushes, it’s a good time to pick up on the team’s energy.
Speaking of which, the Devils have more energy in their practices, certainly more than they did at the start of the season. There’s more optimism and belief around the team, and it’s noticeable.
Before I spoke to Rodrigues, he did a quick hit for the Devils' social media team. They asked him about college hockey and his experience. The funny thing is that he hasn’t been in college in over a decade, having graduated from BU in 2015. For reference, he was in college when the previous Grand Theft Auto video game was released.
What’s on your mind from the past week? Make sure to comment below!
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