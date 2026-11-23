New Jersey Devils
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 2:19 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 2:19 PM
In the 2023 offseason, the New Jersey Devils traded veteran defenseman Damon Severson to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now that it’s been a few years, it’s a good time to look back at the move and if there are any lessons from it.
There’s nothing quite like grading a trade seconds after it happens. The case in point is the Dylan Larkin trade, which happened on Nov. 22, and by the time the next morning rolled around, everyone had grades, winners, and losers.
It takes time for the dust to settle- even a few years- for the impact of the trade to take effect before declaring winners and losers. The Damon Severson trade between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils is a good example.
At the time, it looked like the Blue Jackets were adding a steady presence to the defense while the Devils were opening up salary cap space. The Devils added a third-round pick in the 2023 draft while the Blue Jackets added Severson and his eight-year, $6.25 million average annual value contract in a sign-and-trade. The trade developed into more than that.
Blue Jackets Add A Steady Presence To Their Blue Line But An Underwhelming One
Severson spent his first nine seasons with the Devils and became their longest-tenured player before the trade. He wasn’t a scoring defenseman but a second-pair option who added depth to the unit.
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It’s what the Blue Jackets hoped they were getting when they acquired him. Moreover, they wanted to bolster the defense not only to end a playoff drought but also to turn a rebuilding team into a contender.
In his fourth season with the Blue Jackets, Severson has remained a depth defenseman. However, he didn’t round out the unit as they expected. Aside from 4.3 defensive point shares in 2025-26, he hasn’t been the shutdown option and instead carries a big contract that limits the team’s ability to make a big signing or add at the trade deadline.
Ultimately, Severson isn’t the reason the Blue Jackets remain a bottom team in the Metropolitan Division. He’s not the reason they’ve missed the playoffs six seasons in a row. However, he’s not the reason they are in the playoff picture either, and he isn’t a driving force on the defense that makes them better.
Devils Got A Third-Round Selection: What Happened To That Pick?
The Devils didn’t just trade Severson to open up cap space. They also added a third-round pick with the draft around the corner. Interestingly enough, that pick had a journey of its own before landing with the Devils.
- The Calgary Flames traded that pick to the Seattle Kraken for Calle Jarnkrok at the 2022 trade deadline.
- The Kraken traded it to the Blue Jackets for Oliver Bjorkstrand in the 2022 offseason.
- The Blue Jackets sent it to the Devils in the Severson trade.
So, the Devils used that pick to add a prospect to the farm system, right? Nope! They traded it to the Flames along with Yegor Sharangovich in exchange for Tyler Toffoli, who spent half a season with the Devils and was flipped to the Winnipeg Jets at the 2024 trade deadline.
So, the Devils didn’t add much from this trade. The argument can be made that they lost the deal. After all, they traded a leader and a veteran in the room and weren’t the same team the next season, as they missed the playoffs. The problem is that the trade had to happen with the Devils up against the cap, with multiple players due for big contracts.
Add it all up, and it’s not a lose-lose trade but a no-win trade. It’s a deal that goes unnoticed and doesn’t carry much significance.
The Lesson From This Trade
It’s easy to look at this trade as insignificant. It probably is in the big picture. That said, there is a lesson in the hockey world that is relevant to all the trades happening around the league right now.
The first is the myth-buster. There’s a common belief that teams don’t trade players within the division. It turns out they do. The Severson trade is a case in point.
As is the Jake Guentzel trade at the 2024 trade deadline between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the Brad Marchand trade between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, the Brandon Carlo trade between the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs (Leafs fans might want to forget about that one), or the Larkin trade between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.
If it's the best offer, both teams will make it. Moreover, if a general manager thinks they can win a trade against a team in their division, they’ll want to make that trade to gain an edge over a rival.
Another takeaway is that most trades aren’t splashes. On the contrary, most fly under the radar and end up having minimal impact on the NHL at the end of the day. Sure, a Connor Hellebuyck or Larkin blockbuster has everyone’s attention, but they are the exceptions, not the norm.
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