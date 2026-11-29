New Jersey Devils
246 Members•3,138 Posts
Cyber Monday Shopping: The Best Route For The Devils To Land Edvinsson
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The following is an excerpt from this week’s Devils Notebook. For more on Edvinsson, the Devils, and everything in between, make sure to check it out on The Hockey News.
The latest Elliotte Friedman report on Saturday night was interesting because it mentioned the Utah Mammoth as a hot pursuer of Simon Edvinsson. The clock is ticking on a deal, yet they’ve come in and become a favorite in the sweepstakes.
The Mammoth make sense for a few reasons. They need a young NHL-ready defenseman to go with the forward unit that’s already in place. They have prospects on top of prospects, where they can slip in and not worry about depleting the system. And most importantly, they have Dmitri Simashev, a prospect defenseman they can trade to make an Edvinsson deal work.
The teams that were also mentioned are the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. The problem with both is that they lack a defenseman in their system whom they can send to the Red Wings.
So, this opens the door for the Devils to swoop in and make an Edvinsson trade before the Dec. 1 deadline (it’s Cyber Monday shopping, if you will). There are two options for them to get a deal over the finish line.
Related stories
Option One: Devils trade Silaev for Edvinsson
This is not what the Devils, especially general manager Sunny Mehta, want to do. Teams generally overvalue their own prospects and farm system, but if there’s one who is untouchable, it’s Anton Silaev.
Silaev was in the lineup in the last two games and has three NHL games under his belt in his first season in North America. He notably bumped Vladislav Kolyachonok for the Nov. 28 game against the Winnipeg Jets, starting on the third pair alongside Declan Chisholm.
Silaev has shown flashes and averages over 13 minutes of ice time. He looks comfortable at the NHL level and is making a case to stay on the team and not return to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.
Silaev can get the deal over the finish line. He’s the prospect that the Devils can offer interim GM Shawn Horcoff in an Edvinsson deal. The problem is that the Devils won’t want to trade him since he can develop into their own version of Edvinsson.
Option Two: Devils Make A Three-Team Trade
If the Sharks or the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Edvinsson, they might look at a third team to make the trade work. After all, that third team can give the Red Wings the young defenseman that they are looking for.
The Sharks have Michael Misa and the Maple Leafs have Easton Cowan, two young players most teams want, but the Red Wings are hoping to find a young defenseman to replace the defenseman they are trading.
Which team has that young defenseman that the Red Wings want? The Buffalo Sabres have Radim Mrtka on their AHL team. The Ottawa Senators have a similar situation with Carter Yakemchuk. Then there’s the Seattle Kraken, who took Chase Reid in the 2026 draft but can flip him for elite talent in a splash.
If the Devils want to keep Silaev, they can trade the other prospects and a young NHLer like Arseny Gritsyuk to one of those teams. Then, the Red Wings can get their young defenseman while the Devils add Edvinsson. A three-team trade can look like the one below.
Devils Acquire: Simon Edvinsson
Senators Acquire: Arseny Gritsyuk and Amadeus Lombardi (plus a first-round pick from either the Devils or Red Wings)
Red Wings Acquire: Carter Yakemchuk
This is a lot of hoops to jump through and a tough deal to pull off. However, it’s still possible, and don’t put it past Mehta to pull a few strings to make a trade work.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy