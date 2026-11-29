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Devils Notebook: Family Dynamics, Edvinsson Trade Watch, Big Market Chaos & More
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Every Sunday of the NHL season, Mike Fink empties the notebook with some thoughts, quick hits, and anything in between on the New Jersey Devils.
Thanksgiving is a time for family. Spending time with friends or relatives goes hand in hand with the holiday and the weekend. Likewise, hockey and family are tied closely together. Those parents who skate with their kids on the ponds, drive them to the rinks, and sit at the cold arenas cheering for their kids who might someday become pros.
Think about how many hockey families are a staple in the NHL, not just now but throughout hockey’s history. The Howes, Sutters, Sedins, Niedermayers, and Staals, just to name a few. More recently, the Tkachuks have been in the spotlight, as have the Hughes brothers.
The New Jersey Devils have gotten to know the Hughes brothers well over the years, specifically Jack and Luke, who have become the top-line center and number one defenseman on the team.
However, it’s interesting to wonder what a Hughes trio would look like on the Devils. If Quinn Hughes heads to free agency after this season, he can join his brothers. Does that make the Devils better, or could it set them back?
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Would The Hughes Trio Become A Distraction Or Make The Devils Better?
Jim Rutherford was the first to put the idea into everyone’s mind. He was running the Vancouver Canucks front office at the time, and after the 2024-25 season, he mentioned that Quinn wanted to play with his brothers at some point in his career, two of whom happen to play with the Devils.
Whether that means he signs with them after his contract is up, signs a bridge deal to hit free agency at the same time as Jack, or signs a long-term deal somewhere to play with his brothers at the end of his career, the bottom line is that it’s a motive. Now he’s unsigned and playing out the season with the Minnesota Wild, making a move to the Devils this summer more likely.
The Tkachuk brothers are together with the Florida Panthers, with Brady leaving Ottawa and joining his brother Matthew. The Panthers haven’t been a world beater, but they look unfazed as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
One talent evaluator noted that they could see the Tkachuk brothers as a distraction. The attention and leverage they have in the organization would rub teammates the wrong way. It could cause a rift or a divide within the room. At the same time, if anyone had the chance to acquire both Tkachuks, they would still make that trade.
It’s no secret that the Hughes spotlight became an issue for the Devils last season. Some veterans were frustrated that the brother had more control, especially Luke, who was an unproven defenseman yet was put on a pedestal and given top-pair minutes.
This season, it’s not a big issue, in part because Luke has developed into a good player and the Devils are winning. It also helps that the Devils are a tighter group than they were last season and have bridged the divide that was in place last season.
Another talent evaluator mentioned that most players don’t care about the brothers' dynamics as long as the less-talented brother isn’t receiving too much ice time. That’s why the Sedin twins were never an issue for the Canucks, and the Panthers aren’t a problem with the Tkachuk brothers. When the brothers are playing well and not getting preferential treatment, it ends up working out.
Moreover, the players don’t care if the team is winning. They’ll put aside the family aspect, and with everyone buying into the team, it doesn’t become a distraction. In the Hughes case, many wonder if Luke and Quinn, the two defensemen, would take away power-play time from one another. More accurately, they would have designated roles and be used in different situations.
Tying it all together, will it work? There’s no telling right now. After all, there’s still a chance Quinn doesn’t join the Devils, and this idea isn’t tested out for a few years anyway. However, if the Devils have all three, it’s not something they should worry about.
Cyber Monday Shopping: The Best Route For The Devils To Land Edvinsson
The latest Elliotte Friedman report on Saturday night was interesting because it mentioned the Utah Mammoth as a hot pursuer of Simon Edvinsson. The clock is ticking on a deal, yet they’ve come in and become a favorite in the sweepstakes.
The Mammoth make sense for a few reasons. They need a young NHL-ready defenseman to go with the forward unit that’s already in place. They have prospects on top of prospects, where they can slip in and not worry about depleting the system. And most importantly, they have Dmitri Simashev, a prospect defenseman they can trade to make an Edvinsson deal work.
The teams that were also mentioned are the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. The problem with both is that they lack a defenseman in their system whom they can send to the Red Wings.
So, this opens the door for the Devils to swoop in and make an Edvinsson trade before the Dec. 1 deadline (it’s Cyber Monday shopping, if you will). There are two options for them to get a deal over the finish line.
Option One: Devils trade Silaev for Edvinsson
This is not what the Devils, especially general manager Sunny Mehta, want to do. Teams generally overvalue their own prospects and farm system, but if there’s one who is untouchable, it’s Anton Silaev.
Silaev was in the lineup in the last two games and has three NHL games under his belt in his first season in North America. He notably bumped Vladislav Kolyachonok for the Nov. 28 game against the Winnipeg Jets, starting on the third pair alongside Declan Chisholm.
Silaev has shown flashes and averages over 13 minutes of ice time. He looks comfortable at the NHL level and is making a case to stay on the team rather than return to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.
Silaev can get the deal over the finish line. He’s the prospect that the Devils can offer interim GM Shawn Horcoff in an Edvinsson deal. The problem is that the Devils won’t want to trade him since he can develop into their own version of Edvinsson.
Option Two: Devils Make A Three-Team Trade
If the Sharks or the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Edvinsson, they might look at a third team to make the trade work. After all, that third team can give the Red Wings the young defenseman that they are looking for.
The Sharks have Michael Misa and the Maple Leafs have Easton Cowan, two young players most teams want, but the Red Wings are hoping to find a young defenseman to replace the defenseman they are trading.
Which team has that young defenseman that the Red Wings want? The Buffalo Sabres have Radim Mrtka on their AHL team. The Ottawa Senators have a similar situation with Carter Yakemchuk. Then there’s the Seattle Kraken, who took Chase Reid in the 2026 draft but can flip him for elite talent in a splash.
If the Devils want to keep Silaev, they can trade the other prospects and a young NHLer like Arseny Gritsyuk to one of those teams. Then, the Red Wings can get their young defenseman while the Devils add Edvinsson. A three-team trade can look like the one below.
Devils Acquire: Simon Edvinsson
Senators Acquire: Arseny Gritsyuk and Amadeus Lombardi (plus a first-round pick from either the Devils or Red Wings)
Red Wings Acquire: Carter Yakemchuk
This is a lot of hoops to jump through and a tough deal to pull off. However, it’s still possible, and don’t put it past Mehta to pull a few strings to make a trade work.
Is Hockey Better When There Is Big Market Chaos? Can The Devils Take Advantage?
On this week’s episode of Ice Time, I checked in with Denis Gorman on the New York teams. One question was whether hockey and the NHL are better when all three teams in the area are good (check out the full episode here).
It’s hard to say whether the league benefits from the Devils, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers playing well. It falls into the argument about whether the league is better when its big markets are thriving or when the small markets finally experience success.
This season, all three teams in the New York area have been great. After Thanksgiving weekend, the Devils and Islanders hold the second and third-best records in the Metropolitan Division, while the Rangers are only two points behind the Islanders for that third spot. There’s a good chance a playoff matchup is between two of these teams. That should be fun and also refreshing considering how the teams have looked in recent years.
Taking things a step further, another question is whether the NHL is better when the Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers are playing well or in a mess. This season has been chaotic for both teams, and for casual hockey fans, it’s entertaining to sit back and watch the drama.
As for the Devils, the Flyers and Maple Leafs are two situations to watch closely. If either team becomes a seller at some point, which is likely considering they are both at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Devils might acquire a player or two from either team.
In the case of the Flyers, the Devils might poke around for Matvei Michkov, who has gotten into disputes with the coaching staff and multiple players on the team. They can make a trade for him or sign him to an offer sheet, although both are risky moves considering his track record (it’s something many teams will cautiously pursue).
In the Maple Leafs’ case, the question is whether the Devils can make a run at Auston Matthews. The star center heads to free agency after next season, and if the team is looking at a rebuild, he might ask to leave Toronto. And the Devils, like many teams, will heavily pursue him.
Quick Hits
The Devils activated Seamus Casey off the injured list and sent him to the Utica Comets. The 22-year-old defenseman was entering a pivotal season in his development, and the Devils hope he’s ready to hit the ground running. It’s good to have him back.
It’s great for Utica. The talent drain hit caught up to the Comets lately as the call-ups for the NHL team left them depleted of talent. With Casey and Lenni Hämeenaho back, the Comets should look better (plus, both skaters are looking to make a strong case to rejoin the NHL team).
The Devils have a four-game winning streak with four wins in four different types of games. The Nov. 27 game against the Calgary Flames was a scoring spree in which they won 5-3, while the Nov. 28 game against the Winnipeg Jets was a 2-1 goaltending battle.
Hellebuyck spoke to the SportsNet broadcast after the game about his adjustment following the trade. One of the things he credited was the fans for having his back and embracing him. “To have this fanbase embrace me so much is a very warm feeling,” Hellebuyck stated to Sean Reynolds in a postgame interview.
The Devils face the Sharks on Tuesday night to wrap up the homestand. Then they play three road games in a row against the Senators (Dec. 3), Pittsburgh Penguins (Dec. 5), and Rangers (Dec. 7) before they return to Prudential Center. That game against the Rangers is their first of three meetings this month against them.
Brenden Dillon, who is serving a four-game suspension for his hit on Denton Mateychuk in the Nov. 25 game, will return for the Penguins game. The question is whether the Devils want him in the lineup. With the way Silaev has played, the prospect might be on the third pair of the defense instead.
Jack Hughes is on pace for 105 points. If he keeps it up, it would be a career year, and he’d become the first Devil to reach the 100-point mark in a season. Will he do it? The Devils fans are just hoping he doesn’t suffer a setback, as has happened in the past.
What’s on your mind from the past week? Make sure to comment below!
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