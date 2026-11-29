New Jersey Devils
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Devils’ Hellebuyck With A Statement Performance Against His Former Team
John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
The New Jersey Devils defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 behind a 29-save performance from Connor Hellebuyck. It was another statement from a goaltender who has had plenty this season.
It was clear that Connor Hellebuyck wanted to win the Saturday night Nov. 28 game. He’s been waiting weeks, if not months, to play his former team, the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck downplayed the significance afterwards, but the New Jersey Devils knew this one meant more.
“There are games within the schedule that mean a lot, and tonight was one of them,” Jack Hughes stated to the media after the Devils’ 2-1 win. Hellebuyck put his stamp on the game, and the Devils rushed over to him afterwards, showing their admiration and appreciation for their world-class goaltender.
Hellebuyck shut down a Jets team that wanted to run up the score on him. He didn’t get the shutout he wanted, but he was the star of the game. Hellebuyck stopped 29 of the 30 shots and made the big stops late in the game to secure the 2-1 win.
“When we needed him, he was right there and made some big saves,” Nico Hischier added after the game. It was a statement win for Hellebuyck, who has put together plenty of them. The Devils didn’t need a reminder that he was worth acquiring, but he proved it regardless.
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Hellebuyck Has As Close To A Shutout As He Could Get
Hellebuyck was eyeing that shutout, and ideally, he stopped that Adam Lowry goal in the second period. The loose puck in the net front was tapped home by the Jets captain on a second-chance opportunity and cut the Devils' lead in half. That was the one mistake, if it can be called a mistake, that Hellebuyck had all night.
It was about as dominant a performance as Hellebuyck has had all season, arguably better than his shutout on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29 saves on 30 shots don’t do it justice. The Jets have an offense that entered the game averaging 3.15 goals per game and had plenty of good looks at the net. Hellebuyck blanked them.
The recent game developed into a goaltending duel. Nico Daws, who was in the net for the Nov. 10 game in Winnipeg, played well against his former team, allowing only two goals in a tight contest. Yet, Hellebuyck outdueled him and led the Devils to the 2-1 win and their fourth in a row.
Devils Once Again Win Because Of Their Goaltender
The Devils needed Hellebuyck to take over the latest game. The offense was struggling and couldn’t solve Daws. The two goals were impressive, but it was all they could get. The Jets, meanwhile, turned up the heat in the second and third periods, pressing to tie the game.
Hellebuyck was the best player on the ice. He was the reason the Devils won. The Jets have seen him do this for the past decade, and the Devils are getting used to it. Even when the offense has an off night and doesn’t score five goals as it did on Nov. 27 against the Calgary Flames, they can win because of Hellebuyck.
It’s been the case for the past three games he’s started. Hellebuyck has been a major factor in all three of the Devils' wins. He’s allowed only five goals in the three games and stopped 20 of the 75 shots he’s faced. In a league where there are few elite goaltenders, the Devils have one, and they've leaned on him. He's been their workhorse and the star paving the way for a successful season.
Hellebuyck Continues To Take The Devils To Another Level
The Devils are a different team with Hellebuyck, and that goes without saying at this point. They won 10 of the 12 games he’s played in. They’ve gone 12-4 since acquiring him in late October. The Devils were already playing well and looked like a great team. Now, they play with an extra level of confidence and look like a team that can go up against anyone in the NHL.
This team has been hot to start the season before. They’ve gotten off to strong starts. Then they hit a wall, and the season becomes a disappointment. This season feels different because of Hellebuyck.
He’s raised the floor for the Devils, as he’s rarely had a rough night in the net. Whenever he does, he bounces back in the next start. It’s what happened after he allowed four goals on six shots on Nov. 21 against the St. Louis Blues, which he followed up with a 19-save performance in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets. “That was probably an easy bet that he would be great tonight,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the Nov. 23 win.
Hellebuyck’s play, paired with the skill on this team, gives the Devils a high ceiling. They head into December with the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes by only five points in the Metropolitan Division.
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