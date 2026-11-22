New Jersey Devils
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 4:56 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 4:56 AM
After allowing nine goals against the St. Louis Blues, the New Jersey Devils were reminded that the defense is the position they must address to become a contender.
Whether it was the defense or poor goaltending, nine goals is a wake-up call. The New Jersey Devils put together their worst defensive performance of the season, arguably of a few seasons, when they lost 9-6 on Nov. 21 to the St. Louis Blues.
Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals and was pulled, while Jake Allen allowed another four. The common theme throughout the night was the defensive struggles. The defense let the Devils down.
Taking things a step further, the defense has let the Devils down for a while. The Devils allow 3.17 goals per game and have allowed four goals or more 11 times this season. It’s the defense that has cost them, and it’s the unit they must fix to become a Stanley Cup contender. The forward unit is built to win a Cup, and they now have the goaltender as well. The blue line is the next area of focus.
Devils Adjustments Start With The Unit & Coaching
Head coach Sheldon Keefe admitted after the latest game that the loss falls on him. “This loss starts with me,” he stated to the media in St. Louis afterwards. The Devils have the right systems in place to play well defensively, but they must adjust them.
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It starts with the defense in the zone. The Devils allowed easy scoring chances throughout the game in the slot and in high-danger areas. It falls on the centers to control the middle of the ice, but also on the defensemen to protect the net.
The Devils have become overconfident defensively because of Hellebuyck. He can bail them out with big saves and cover up mistakes. He couldn’t against the Blues, and it exposed the defense.
The defensive zone breakdowns are only part of the problem. The Devils allowed multiple rush-chance goals, breakaways, and breakdowns that allowed the opponent to get past them and find easy scoring chances.
The Blues’ fifth goal came on a neutral zone turnover that created a two-on-one rush. However, Brett Pesce was left as the lone defenseman and was left out to dry.
Then there was the Mason McTavish goal, where he split the defense to find the back of the net. He turned on the jets and burned the Devils.
The same thing happened when Jonathan Berggren scored for the Blues' eighth goal. He zipped right by the Devils for a breakaway.
The question is how much of the neutral zone and rush defense is fixable. The Devils can tighten things up and have a defenseman playing behind the play to prevent rushes the other way. However, teams with speed are gashing the Devils, especially the depth pairs. It’s where their age starts to show, as does the absence of Johnathan Kovacevic, who is out with an injury.
The Devils can address these problems from within or at least curb them. Coaching adjustments will improve the defense. That said, if they still play poorly, they might need a bigger fix.
The Front Office Might Need To Fix The Defense
The Devils have revamped the roster, seemingly overnight. It’s a credit to general manager Sunny Mehta's work, with both under-the-radar moves and blockbuster trades that turned them into a top team in the Metropolitan Division.
Most of the moves Mehta made improved the forward unit. The Devils added five forwards in the offseason, including a line featuring Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist. Likewise, Mehta addressed the big weakness for the Devils with the Hellebuyck trade, providing stability in the net that they’ve lacked for years.
While he acquired Declan Chisholm this summer, Mehta hasn’t made significant moves to upgrade the defense. Luke Hughes has made significant moves, but the rest of the unit has remained the same as in previous seasons.
It makes the position the next target for Mehta, certainly at the top of the list. Simon Edvinsson looks like the ideal fix, a young shutdown defenseman with a proven track record. Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski are the stars who can elevate the unit. The problem with all three defensemen is the asking price, and a trade, while intriguing, is unlikely (for now, at least).
So, the next-best option is for Mehta to make a small move to fix the unit. Chisholm, for example, has given the Devils a boost as a depth option who can move up in the lineup. Plenty of teams have depth options available for trades at a reasonable cost.
The Devils will consider a trade, but even a small one isn’t an immediate fix. For now, it seems like the best option is from within, whether it’s a roster change or a call-up.
The Quick Fixes For The Devils
The Devils won’t have much time in practice to address their defensive issues because of their quick turnaround. They face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 23 and have four games in the next seven days. So, they must turn the page and still work on their defensive woes.
It starts with quick system fixes. Likewise, Keefe might look at adjusting the pairings after the nine-goal showing on Saturday night. The Devils had multiple defensemen exposed in space, and that’s why they must find the right pairs- skaters with speed who can cover up their weaknesses.
Chisholm playing a bigger role is an option, since he’s a faster skater than some of the veterans. Likewise, Vladislav Kolyachonok, who is the extra defenseman, is a 25-year-old who has shown flashes in his time with the team, notably with some speed at the blue line.
The wild card option is for the Devils to call up Anton Silaev, who already made his NHL debut on Nov. 14 against the Washington Capitals. The ideal is for Silaev to develop with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League, where the 20-year-old prospect has made significant progress in his development.
At the same time, Silaev is what the Devils' defense needs. He’s a stay-at-home defenseman who protects the middle of the ice, and along with blocking shots, he delivers big hits. More importantly, he has that burst of speed and can move up the ice, which makes him a high-impact player in the neutral zone.
The Devils need to fix the defense before it becomes a problem. Specifically, the season has been a great one so far, and this is an issue that can derail it unless they address it. If the players don’t, Keefe must. If Keefe doesn’t, then Mehta must. After all, the recent game wasn’t just an outlier; it showed an issue that was bubbling for a while.
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