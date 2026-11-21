New Jersey Devils
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Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 2:44 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 2:44 PM
The New Jersey Devils acquired Rodrigues to be a valuable depth player and a mentor. He’s been much more than that, as a wild card in the forward unit.
Evan Rodrigues has been around a lot of winning teams and star players in his career. He played alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby in stints with the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins, plus he won two Stanley Cup titles with the Florida Panthers.
He’s had some luck playing for great teams, but it also speaks to his ability to be a glue player. Rodrigues was a pivotal part of the Panthers' playoff runs, playing on the Aleksander Barkov or Sam Bennett lines and being a steady presence. He knows his role and leans into it.
When the Devils acquired Rodrigues this offseason, they were acquiring a veteran who could guide them to a successful season. He’s been more than that, as someone who has helped turn them into one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Rodrigues Has The Skills & Versatility To Adapt
Rodrigues stood out in his early playing days as a skilled forward, from his college days at Boston University to his time in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans. During his development, he learned that scoring alone wouldn’t get him into the NHL.
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He developed a defensive game and the ability to read the play and the flow of the game. The more skills he added to his repertoire made him an intriguing player for the Penguins, to round out a Crosby or Evgeny Malkin line. Likewise, his versatility allowed him to play alongside Nathan MacKinnon or fit in where the Panthers needed him most.
It’s also why he’s 33 and still playing a significant role in the NHL. “Just doing what’s asked of me is the biggest thing, and not being bigger than the team. Whatever the coach needs, the team needs, and doing what’s asked of you is probably the biggest thing,” Rodrigues noted in a conversation with The Hockey News.
Rodrigues became a jack-of-all-trades for the Panthers and a valued part of their forward unit. When the Panthers played a physical game, with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett leading the way, they could still turn to Rodrigues. Likewise, they could still rely on him when they leaned on Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart in skill-based games.
Versatility plays a major part in his longevity, as does his hockey sense. “I have a pretty high hockey IQ, and I’m able to adapt to different positions, different lines, and different players, and that’s helped me definitely stick in this league,” Rodrigues added. He understands hockey at a high level, which not only makes him another coach on the ice but also a player who is often in the right position and sets himself up to succeed.
How Rodrigues Has Become The X-Factor For Devils
The Devils asked Rodrigues to center a line, something he did sparingly in the past, but it wasn’t his primary position. It was a risky decision since the Devils needed a line that clicked, aside from the Jack Hughes- and Nico Hischier-led lines, and it could both add depth and give them a different look.
Rodrigues has the skills to play the position and work well with his linemates. Whether it was Anthony Mantha, Jesper Boqvist, Stefan Noesen, or prospects, he made the skaters around him better and set the tone for how the line would play. “I’ve always considered myself a 200-foot player; I’ve always tried to play the game the right way.”
It gave the Devils a deep forward unit. With another line that played well, head coach Sheldon Keefe could turn to it for matchups, especially when the Devils need defense and a strong forecheck. Rodrigues plays a two-way game and maintains a scoring presence, allowing the Devils to come at teams in waves.
The catch was whether Rodrigues could adjust and play center or not. It’s something he has the hockey sense to do, and it showed in his play at the start of the season. “As a center, you are a little bit more tentative. You try to be on the defensive side of the puck even more, and it’s a less risky game versus playing on the wing where you have layers behind you,” Rodrigues noted about the adjustment from wing to center. Along with the stability on defense, he adds another layer to the offense, with 11 points in 22 games.
While he’s not a physically imposing player at 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds, he skates well and uses his speed and instincts to help the defense. Rodrigues can see the play unfold as a center and similarly force turnovers on the backcheck.
In the big picture, Rodrigues playing center not only changed the Devils' forward unit, but also helped general manager Sunny Mehta pull off the Connor Hellebuyck trade. With Rodrigues at center and Luke Evangelista playing the role of a skilled top-six winger, Dawson Mercer was someone they could trade and not worry about the loss. Yes, they traded a talented player, yet they could do so knowing they had a center in place for the Devils to have a great season.
Rodrigues Has Seen Cup-Winners, What Do The Devils Need To Do To Become One?
The Panthers won back-to-back Cup titles by being a complete team. They could win in multiple ways and had a roster where any unit could stand out and take over the game, whether it was the forwards, the defense, or the elite goaltender. The Devils check off a lot of boxes, but not all of them.
Specifically, the Devils are a fast team and must lean into that strength to win games. “We have to be fast and play fast if we want to be a true contender,” Rodrigues noted. That doesn’t just mean impacting the game on the offensive end either.
The Devils need their speed to impact all facets of their play, especially their defense. “One is a commitment to defense. For us, our biggest strength is our speed, and we have to utilize that and be able to wear teams down on the forecheck and backcheck,” Rodrigues added. He’s one of the players who uses his skating to backcheck and close in on plays defensively. The Devils have multiple players who can do the same if they buy in.
The Panthers were a physically imposing team, with Tkachuk setting the tone. The Devils don’t have that same presence in their lineup, but they don’t need one to win the Cup. They just need Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and the skilled players on the offensive end to play a complete game. “We have a lot of talent offensively, so we have to defend, and that’s the biggest thing. We have to limit team chances, not let them get entry into our zone, and use our speed to do that. If we find consistency in that, we can become a Stanley Cup contender,” Rodrigues added.
The 15-7 Devils have shown they can put together a great season. The talent is there as well, with a deep forward unit and defense, plus elite goaltending. They can make the playoffs and possibly win a series or two. Once they round out their game, they can be a Cup contender.
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