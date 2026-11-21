The Panthers were a physically imposing team, with Tkachuk setting the tone. The Devils don’t have that same presence in their lineup, but they don’t need one to win the Cup. They just need Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and the skilled players on the offensive end to play a complete game. “We have a lot of talent offensively, so we have to defend, and that’s the biggest thing. We have to limit team chances, not let them get entry into our zone, and use our speed to do that. If we find consistency in that, we can become a Stanley Cup contender,” Rodrigues added.