New Jersey Devils
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Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 5:59 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 5:59 AM
The Montreal Canadiens defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 and presented the Devils with challenges that they’ll face in the playoffs.
The New Jersey Devils can easily shrug off the Nov. 18 loss to the Montreal Canadiens as a one-off. They scored 12 goals in their previous two games, came out hot with two first-period goals, but still lost 3-2.
It’s a tough loss to a top Eastern Conference team. The Devils can look at it as a game where they ran into a great team and couldn’t solve them. “They play a great game over there. They do a lot of things well, and they attack really hard, so we gotta give them credit for creating a game like that,” Connor Hellebuyck noted after the game.
At the same time, the Canadiens are the type of team the Devils will face in the playoffs. They present the same challenges that the Devils run into in the playoffs, especially as the games slow down and become physical.
The Devils couldn’t find answers when the Canadiens adjusted, and it showed. The question is how much of that was the Devils deviating from their game and how much of it is a concern, considering the type of team they were up against.
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Canadiens Two-Way Centers Dictated Play
Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis managed to have Philip Danault and his line on the ice to match up against Jack Hughes and the Devils' top-scoring line. Danault kept Hughes in check and limited the Devils' offense as a result.
Danault was just one of the centers who stepped up for the Canadiens, who have a few of them. Nick Suzuki is a star and a Selke Trophy frontrunner known for his two-way play, and he found the back of the net in the 3-2 win. However, Danault has changed the dynamics of the Canadiens' forward unit, and Jake Evans, who scored the game-winner, doesn’t get enough credit for his two-way play.
The Devils' head coach, Sheldon Keefe, noticed after the game. “They’re very good down the middle of the ice. Three centers right down the middle there, dominant in the face-off dot, very responsible, smart defensively,” he stated after the 3-2 loss. Suzuki, Danault, and Evans are not only strong defensively, but they can change the way the game is played.
It’s what the Canadiens did against the Devils as they slowed the game down and made it a defensive battle. The first period was a high-scoring, fast-paced game, the type that the Devils want to play. The Canadiens, led by their centers, dictated play and slowed things down from there.
“They got to their game in the second and third periods; they generated more, and that ice tilted a little bit. We were in the D-Zone a little too much,” Luke Evangelista noted after the loss. The Devils controlled the pace in previous games, but when the game shifted, they didn’t have the answers. It’s an issue that’s hurt them in the past and against the top teams in the league; it will be a recurring issue.
Devils Couldn’t Solve Fowler & Couldn’t Pivot Either
After a four-goal first period, the game developed into a goaltending duel. “Helle made a number of great saves; their goalie made a number of great saves; it’s just one of those nights,” Keefe stated afterwards.
The Devils know the challenges of facing an elite goaltender. After all, they face one in practice all the time. Jacob Fowler is a rookie but has proven he’s one of the game’s best, an elite goaltender who is tough to beat.
Fowler is one of those goaltenders who requires an offense to adjust. He’ll make the easy saves, and the goals must come from redirected pucks and rebounds at the net front. Evangelista scored in the first period by finding an opening near the goal and powering home a quick chance.
The Devils couldn’t find the offense in the second or third periods. They needed to pivot and couldn’t. The Canadiens scored their first goal near the net and another on a deflected puck from the point. They recognized early on what type of game it would become and made the adjustments while the Devils didn’t.
The plus for the Devils is that it’s a minor detail in their game and a fixable one. It’s a long season, and they have the skill to pivot when needed, especially on the offensive end. The Canadiens were a wake-up call, and the adjustments come from here.
Lane Hutson Changes The Game & The Devils Must See The Same From Their Top Defenseman
Lane Hutson assisted on all three goals and was involved in the play throughout the game. He’s a high-impact defenseman who can dictate the game, and he did so against the Devils. Along with the assists, he was around the puck and turning defense into offense.
An elite defenseman changes a team. They cover up weaknesses and can take a good roster and elevate it to another level. Hutson has become one of the game’s best defensemen, and it’s no coincidence that his rise has happened at the same time as the Canadiens rise in the Eastern Conference.
The Devils have their version of an elite defenseman. Luke Hughes is having a breakout season and has put together multiple great performances to take the Devils to another level. The latest game was a reminder that the team needs more of that from him, especially as they compete against the best in the league.
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