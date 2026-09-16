Devils Are Hoping To Close That Prospect Gap On Division Rivals

The good news is that the new front office is starting to do just that. The Comets' head coach Ryan Parent can feel it after coaching the prospects and seeing a difference in the room. He knows this is a different team that the Devils are putting together and that there will be help in Utica for the first time in his coaching tenure, which started early in the 2024-25 season. Parent has a much-improved team, and it gives the Devils hope that they aren’t far behind.