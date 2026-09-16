Devils Are Hoping To Close That Prospect Gap On Division Rivals

It will take time for them to do so. At the same time, they are off to the right start with help from the new front office.
The prospect scrimmages between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders showed a noticeable gap in pipeline talent, more than the scores of the two games suggested. The Islanders had a few players in the games show why they’ll make a strong case to make the opening night roster. The Devils have a select few who, at best, can push for a spot at the beginning of the season.
The Devils are hopeful they’ll have that pipeline someday. It’s a youth movement that keeps a contention window open and adds extra layers of depth needed to build around an already established core.
The Devils aren’t there yet. They don’t have the same farm system as the Islanders, or the Philadelphia Flyers, or most of the teams in their division. That said, the hope is that they are building toward one, something the rookies showed this week.
It’s Understandable Why The Devils Don’t Have A Great System
The Devils depleted the system in recent years. A few trades and a push to contend cost them young talent, and it started to show at the end of last season. It’s one of the reasons the Devils and the fanbase quickly turned on the previous front office led by general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
It also didn’t help that the Devils weren’t drafting or developing well under Fitzgerald. The top picks, notably number one overall selections Nico Hischier in 2017 and Jack Hughes in 2019, became stars. The players they drafted in the later rounds didn’t work out.
That’s how a front office and the farm system they build are graded. Most teams can draft well when they have a top pick, even a top-five pick. The best front offices take the late first-rounders or day two picks and turn them into pleasant surprises. The Devils didn’t, and the lack of depth recently put that deficiency on display.
The contrast is what the Islanders have. Sure, they’ve had some luck landing the number one pick in the 2025 draft and grabbing generational talent Matthew Schaefer with it, but they’ve also built up a system to get the most out of their prospects. That culture is being established in Hamilton, and it’s poised to get the most out of the prospects.
The Devils Have Some Names To Watch
It was a small sample size, yet the two games showed that the Devils have some players for fans to keep tabs on. Maybe they won’t be on the NHL team from day one, but they can develop into high-impact players down the road. So, keep an eye on them when they stand out on the Utica Comets.
The headliner is Anton Silaev, the bigger-bodied rookie defenseman who looks ahead of schedule as he prepares for his rookie season. His hit on Sunday is still on everyone’s mind in the Devils room. “It was nice to see Silly put that guy through the wall the other night. There’s a lot of talk about that,” Cam Squires noted after Tuesday’s game. But he’s impressed beyond his physical play with his skating and ability to force turnovers, standing out considering his size.
Seamus Casey is the other defense prospect who has impressed. He’s the defenseman who stands out because he's a puck-handler who can create offense. It makes him someone the Devils might consider as a call-up if they need more skill on their second or third pair.
The Devils are hopeful that a forward or two break out and can become a depth option. The problem for them is twofold, since the Devils addressed forward depth this offseason and haven’t seen any of the prospects kick down the door yet.
The Devils Are Making Progress Rebuilding The System
Ben Steeves is the type of forward who goes a long way in turning around the system. He was part of the Jacob Markstrom trade and spent the past three years in the Florida Panthers system with the Charlotte Checkers.
The Checkers had that winning culture that Sunny Mehta is looking for in his American Hockey League affiliate, and Steeves was a key part of that. “I want to be on a winning hockey team wherever I am. I take pride in that. So, being a responsible 200-foot hockey player and also adding a little bit of production, too,” Steeves noted after Tuesday’s game.
He comes from a winning culture, and the same is true of Gabe Klassen, who also impressed in the exhibition games. Klassen isn’t a prospect, but he’s a veteran who comes from a successful AHL team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Likewise, the Devils brought in multiple “tweeners” this season, players who aren’t prospects but are still young and learning the pro game. Steeves is one, while Amadeus Lombardi, who was acquired in a trade this summer, is another.
They can still develop into NHLers, but until then, they’ll be vital in developing and mentoring the prospects. “The way they approach a game day and a practice day. It's very similar, you know, habits, good habits. They're showing up on time. They're putting the right stuff in their body, and it's just all routine-based,” Squires mentioned when asked about the tweeners turned leaders in the room.
But The Road To A Strong Pipeline Is Tougher
Unlike the Islanders, Flyers, or the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Devils won’t have a top-five pick in the draft or a future draft pick either. At least that’s not the plan. They won’t draft high-end prospects who can turn around the farm system.
It’s why development is more important for the Devils. They must establish a winning culture from the ground up, starting with the prospects and working their way to the NHL roster.
The good news is that the new front office is starting to do just that. The Comets' head coach Ryan Parent can feel it after coaching the prospects and seeing a difference in the room. He knows this is a different team that the Devils are putting together and that there will be help in Utica for the first time in his coaching tenure, which started early in the 2024-25 season. Parent has a much-improved team, and it gives the Devils hope that they aren’t far behind.