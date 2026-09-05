Mehta Wants Under-The-Radar Stars For Devils: Who Can They Be?

While Meier looks to return to an elite form or finally show that he can be that difference maker, the Devils also have a handful of players poised to break out. Dawson Mercer has shown flashes over the years and at 25, he can produce at a high level on the offensive end. Likewise, Arseny Gritsyuk impressed in his first season in the NHL with 31 points and, more importantly, showed off the speed and skill needed to become an elite player.