Mehta Wants Under-The-Radar Stars For Devils: Who Can They Be?

The Devils' GM is looking for players with high upside who can develop into stars. Who are those home runs on the roster?
The message of the offseason from Sunny Mehta has been to find those underrated players who can become game-changing talents. It’s what he found in the Florida Panthers front office with Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. None of those players were drafted by the Panthers; they were all pickups from a trade, free agency, or waivers.
The New Jersey Devils added players with that trajectory and potential to become great. Amadeus Lombardi, Declan Chisholm, and Luke Evangelista are all starting to hit their stride as pros and can become those high-end talents. Even if only one of those players becomes a star, it makes three offseason moves worthwhile, and it’s that mentality that’s shaping the early years of Mehta’s tenure.
He’s “Looking for some kind of under-the-radar pickups they used to do in Florida, and he said I fit that mold,” Evangelista mentioned in his introductory presser when asked about the conversation he had with the Devils GM. He’s not the only one who fits this mold on the Devils either as they head into the 2026-27 season.
Devils Have Some Internal Options
This can be the big year for Timo Meier. In fairness, fans have hoped for it to come since he was acquired at the 2023 trade deadline, yet have only seen him hover around the 50-point mark in three full seasons.
That said, this season is where everything can align for a career-best season from the power forward. It starts with a healthy Devils lineup, but also with more stability in the lineup, whether he’s consistently playing on the Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier line. He had 76 points in 2021-22, and it’s not crazy to see him do better this season.
While Meier looks to return to an elite form or finally show that he can be that difference maker, the Devils also have a handful of players poised to break out. Dawson Mercer has shown flashes over the years and at 25, he can produce at a high level on the offensive end. Likewise, Arseny Gritsyuk impressed in his first season in the NHL with 31 points and, more importantly, showed off the speed and skill needed to become an elite player.
On defense, Luke Hughes is poised to have a big season. The contract negotiations weighed on him last season, and he struggled to find a rhythm. At 23, with a clear role as the primary puck-handler on the blue line and continued improvements on the defensive end, everything can align for him.
The Offseason Additions
Anthony Mantha has a tough act to follow after scoring 33 goals last season. Plus, at this point in his career, he’s not catching anyone by surprise and turning into a star. However, he can prove that last season wasn’t an outlier and become a key part of the top six.
Evangelista and Lombardi are the two forwards many are optimistic about. Evangelista’s skill that separates him from most is his playmaking- the passing and vision that make the other skaters around him better. Lombardi is still in the American Hockey League and will likely start the season with the Utica Comets before joining the Devils. That said, he’s a great skater with plenty of skill on the offensive end.
The plus with both Evangelista and Lombardi is that they are in their early 20s and took time to develop. Their best years are ahead of them, and the Devils can benefit from them as early as this season.
A Mehta Midseason Move?
Everyone is hoping Quinn Hughes becomes the savior or at least the final piece in both the Hughes and Devils puzzles. He’s not the home run that would surprise anyone, but adding him to the defense changes the outlook for the season (plus the foreseeable future).
But what if Mehta makes a splash and catches everyone by surprise? Brock Boeser has an elite scoring touch and is watching his prime years go to waste with the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks (he signed that seven-year deal, but at what cost?). The Devils can add him in a trade and bring in the ideal winger to play alongside Hughes.
Who do you think can become the under-the-radar star player for the Devils this season? Let us know in the comments section below!