Devils' Brenden Dillon Talks Jack Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck & Their Team USA Performance

Two stars were born on Sunday, Feb. 22, at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
As Team USA stood in line shoulder to shoulder to receive their Olympic gold medals, Americans throughout the country learned the names Jack Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck.
Within the span of a day, Hughes transitioned from the franchise player of the New Jersey Devils to a national hero as he scored the golden goal in overtime to secure a victory over Canada. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Hellebuyck, 32, became a national name and was the USA’s best player, making 41 saves on 42 shots.
It was the first time Team USA won gold at the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.
"Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck,” Hughes told NBC Sports after the game. “He was our best player tonight by a mile. Unbelievable game. Unreal game by our team. That's just a ballsy, gutsy win. That's American Hockey right there."
The two American-born players have been making their media rounds as their celebration moved from Italy to the States. In addition to the typical hockey outlets, they have done interviews with The Today Show and Fox News.
On Tuesday night, they joined their fellow USA teammates in Washington, DC, as President Donald Trump invited them to the State of the Union. It is back to business on Wednesday for Hughes, who returns to the Devils lineup as his team hosts the Buffalo Sabres.
Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has a unique perspective, having played with Hellebuyck in Winnipeg and Hughes in New Jersey. After Tuesday’s practice, The Hockey News spoke to Dillon about the two faces of American hockey.
The Hockey News: What are your overall thoughts on your former goaltender’s performance on Sunday morning?
Brenden Dillon: Incredible. Of course, I was cheering for Canada, but (Hellebuyck) was unbelievable. I was fortunate to play with him for three years and just to see up close and personal how good he is at his craft, how dialed in he is, his competitiveness, and how much he wants to win. He won multiple Vezina Trophies and a Hart Trophy for a reason.
I still think he doesn't get as much credit as he should because he is that good.
THN: How is Hellebuyck in the room prior to a game? What does some of his preparation look like?
Dillon: He is definitely vocal when he needs to be. You know, there are some guys who are painfully vocal, where they are talking every day, every shift, everything. He knows the right times to speak. He is a popular teammate. Guys really appreciate him. He is definitely very confident as well.
He knows his game. I am not a goalie, but I know each and every one of them has different approaches to how they play. I know that he knows his body; he knows how to affect the game, based on how he has been taught and what works for him. It is funny getting other goalies' perspectives. I am close with (Jake Allen) here, and I feel like they marvel at (Hellebuyck) and how he plays, the same way I do of Cale, Makar, and Quinn Hughes, and how they do things that they do.
THN: Can you share what kind of person he is for those who just learned his name this weekend?
Dillon: He borderline loves fishing more than hockey. Ice fishing, fly fishing, normal deep-sea fish, I mean, everything he is as dialed in as they come. Of course, it is a hobby, but he
loves it.
THN: As an athlete, what is that feeling like when you realize that you have successfully silenced your critics?
Dillon: I obviously can't relate to his level and how impactful he is, but I think for (Hellebuyck), he would sometimes get backlash, whether it was something you read, heard on the radio, or whatever. Playing with him for three years, I was able to appreciate how he was able to tune that out, go about his business, and still be an absolute rock.
I am really happy for the guys like him, Auston Matthews, guys that get criticism like that, and are able to succeed, and now are champions forever. They are gold medalists. They really don't even have to say anything. All they have to do is just show their medal. For (Hellebuyck), I am just really happy for him that anything that may have been bothering him, or may have been in the back of his head, or may have been in question, you know, going forward in his career, he handled it on the ultimate, highest stage.
THN: Speaking of silencing critics, what can you say about the tournament that Jack Hughes had in Milan, especially when you consider what he dealt with prior to the start of the Olympics?
Dillon: I have gotten close with Jack Hughes, the person over these last two years, and you realize the superstar hockey player that he is, and it is tough when you are the face of a franchise, and that franchise isn't winning cups year after year or just dominating. That is the first person who is going to take the brunt of criticism.
He is not the most vocal guy when it comes to the media. New Jersey as a whole has so many things going on in this area. There are so many teams. You are talking about the Yankees, who are a powerhouse, the US Open comes through here, two NFL teams, there is a lot going on. But when you think of the New Jersey Devils, I mean, Jack Hughes is the first person I think of. So, when things aren't going great, of course, that person gets criticism.
I think for him, he is as competitive in wanting to win as anybody I have ever met, and I have been fortunate to play with some elite Hall of Fame guys. I think for Jack to have that success, and the golden goal on top of it all. When he scored that,I got chills. I could only imagine the last 48 hours, and I mean, realistically, what the rest of his life is going to be.
THN: Can you take me into the lounge here in Newark when you guys were all watching the game together on Sunday morning? What was that moment like when Jack scored?
Dillon: People forget that right before that, he draws a four-minute power play (for Team USA), and he could have been the hero there. He is going back for a puck, gets high-sticked, and then he takes a penalty, and we were like, please don't happen this way. Then they come out in overtime, and we all know the skill level and type of player that when you give him any ounce of space, he is going to make you pay. Life changed forever. He is so deserving of it.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared during his own media availability that Luke Hughes was the first player at the rink on Sunday for the gold medal game. The players and coaches were watching the event separately.
“The players were in one spot, and the coaches were off in our office doing our thing,” Keefe said, “but we bounced back and forth. Obviously, very unique with Luke's presence. He was the first one in here, sitting in the lounge. A lot of the other guys kind of showed up more for the second period. You could see how excited Luke was to watch it.”