Devils' Brenden Dillon Talks Jack Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck & Their Team USA Performance

I am really happy for the guys like him, Auston Matthews, guys that get criticism like that, and are able to succeed, and now are champions forever. They are gold medalists. They really don't even have to say anything. All they have to do is just show their medal. For (Hellebuyck), I am just really happy for him that anything that may have been bothering him, or may have been in the back of his head, or may have been in question, you know, going forward in his career, he handled it on the ultimate, highest stage.