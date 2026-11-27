New Jersey Devils
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Devils, Flames & Their Surprising Trade History Of Late
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The two teams have made a lot of trades in recent years. Will they still make a few trades under a new GM?
The New Jersey Devils host the Calgary Flames on Black Friday in one of the two meetings this season. Like Thanksgiving, this game is the appetizer for Saturday night's clash with the Winnipeg Jets, where Connor Hellebuyck will face his former team.
Looking back, the Devils and Flames have a recent history of trading with each other. The relationship picked up particularly when Craig Conroy became the general manager of the Flames, and it’s hard to say whether either side has had the upper hand in the deals.
It’s probably why the two teams have been as active on the trade market with one another. GMs aren’t pirates like they used to be and want to make deals that get the other GM fired. Instead, the belief is you must give something to get something, like the handful of deals the Devils and Flames have made.
The Tyler Toffoli Trade
If there’s a defining point in the shortcomings of the Tom Fitzgerald GM tenure, this trade might be one of them. The Devils made the playoffs in 2022-23, and the question was whether they would build on the big season and push for a Cup or sit back and let the young core mature on its own.
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Fitzgerald acquired Toffoli, a veteran forward with two Stanley Cup titles under his belt who could take the top six to another level. He was playing in the final season of his contract, but it looked like a risk worth taking. Fast forward to the 2023-24 season, and the Devils struggled; Toffoli didn’t fit in and was flipped at the trade deadline to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Flames, meanwhile, got a return that looked great at the time. They landed Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick. Sharangovich was a young winger who could make an impact right away for a Flames team looking to retool, not rebuild.
The problem is that Sharangovich never developed into a key part of the Flames. He scored 59 points in his first season with the team but has declined since and is now a depth forward and not a difference-maker. In hindsight, Conroy probably wishes he had asked for futures, like prospects or picks, which is a theme of the other notable deal he made with the Devils.
Devils Get Markström, Flames Get Young Depth
One season after the Toffoli deal, Fitzgerald diagnosed the problem with the Devils that set them back. It wasn’t a top-six forward. Instead, it was a number one goaltender. It made Jacob Markström a great target, especially since the Flames had a goaltender developing in their pipeline in Dustin Wolf.
The Devils acquired Markström in exchange for Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick (that pick became Cole Reschny, for those wondering). The Devils found their starting goaltender, while the Flames added pieces to give them the option to retool or rebuild.
Markstrom’s first season with the Devils was impressive as he helped them make the playoffs, but overall, his tenure was disappointing. In his 30s, Markstrom was on the decline and not the great goaltender he was early on in his career.
The Flames added Bahl to the blue line as a young defenseman to build around. He’s become a stabilizing force on their defense, which, ironically, they have a surplus of. That said, considering the Flames have leaned into their rebuild lately, the ideal would have been to acquire another first-round pick or a prospect.
Nemec & Tsyplakov Head To Calgary: Are More Mehta Moves On The Way?
When Sunny Mehta was hired as the Devils GM, one of the first moves he made was trading away both Šimon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov to the Flames. It was one of the rare moves Mehta made in which the Devils offloaded talent and looked ahead to the future.
The deal gave the Devils two first-round picks (2027 and 2028 top-10 protected), a 2026 second-round pick (which was flipped for late-round picks), and prospect Etienne Morin. With the extra draft picks, Mehta aggressively went after depth players to build the Devils, whether it was Amadeus Lombardi or Luke Evangelista.
As for the Flames, they hope to rekindle something in Nemec that the Devils couldn’t find. He was taken with the second pick in the 2022 draft and never developed into the top-pair defenseman they hoped for when they drafted him. However, he’s still young and talented, and the Flames are betting on his upside. The same can be said about Tysplakov, who has bounced around as well early on in his career.
Will the Devils and Flames make more moves in the future? It’s tough to say, considering Mehta is now the GM and the directions both teams are heading in. While the Flames are rebuilding, they aren’t adding more draft picks to their system. The Devils, on the other hand, are looking to add more elite players to a Cup-contending roster but might make a subsequent trade to open up cap space.
It’s why the next possible move, if there is one between these teams, would involve a player like Dougie Hamilton or Jonas Siegenthaler, or a forward like Timo Meier. The veterans would make the Flames more competitive while setting up the Devils for a big swing. However, with these players all possessing no-move clauses, those deals are easier said than done.
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