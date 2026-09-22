Devils Goaltending In Preseason Provides Optimism

The strong play in the net from the Devils' goaltenders is a great sight for the NHL team, and the backups playing well is a much-needed plus as well.
There isn’t much to take away from the two preseason games the New Jersey Devils have played thus far. That said, one interesting observation is the goaltending. Nico Daws stepped up in two periods against the New York Rangers, stopping 13 of 15 shots. David Rittich stopped 23 of 24 shots against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 win.
Even before the preseason officially began, the Devils received strong play in the net. Jakub Malek, the goaltending prospect in the American Hockey League, impressed in the two prospect games he played.
It’s a good sign for the Devils on multiple fronts. The goaltending was in question heading into the season. It still is, with many fans wondering and hoping for a blockbuster trade for Connor Hellebuyck. However, the goaltending looks like a unit, at least for now, that can provide stability for the Devils heading into the season.
Devils Goaltending Isn’t A Weak Link
The question heading into 2026-27 was whether the goaltending would let the Devils down. While the new front office made significant moves to upgrade the forward unit and a few additions to help the defense, the goaltending looked worse, especially after the Jacob Markstrom trade. The Devils are relying on a 36-year-old Jake Allen as their primary starter and Daws, who has shown flashes but is unproven at the NHL level, as the backup.
Daws stepping up against the Rangers provides optimism. He wasn’t lights-out, but he made the big saves when needed and helped the Devils win the game 3-2. At 25, he’s ready to split starts with Allen and form a strong tandem. At least that's the hope. With a position that takes time to develop, it's still unpredictable how Daws will look once the season gets underway. However, based on the preseason, he looks ready, and it's the bet the team is making on him.
With the team in front of them playing well, this goaltending duo can keep the Devils competitive. More importantly, the preseason shows that the Devils have depth at the position, which will come in handy for an 84-game season.
Devils Have Reinforcements
The catch about David Rittich is that he’s a good placeholder. Placeholder is the key word there, as he can start a few games here or there but can’t be counted on as a reliable backup who can start 20 or more games, especially at 34. While he started 30 games last season for the New York Islanders, it wasn't what they wanted to see, as he struggled and wasn't a reliable backup for Vezina Trophy finalist Ilya Sorokin.
Rittich can get the call-up to the Devils if either Allen or Daws is struggling or dealing with injuries, and still give them reliable play. It’s not the ideal situation. However, it’s a good backup or third-string plan.
The same thing is true about Malek. He’s 24 and still developing. He’ll likely spend the season with the Utica Comets. However, Malek looks like another goaltender who can provide depth and, if needed, start at the NHL level.
Devils At Minimum Will Have A Strong Tandem In Utica
The Devils are focused on prospect development, especially since general manager Sunny Mehta took over. Mehta wants to build a winning culture that helps the prospects develop. Great goaltending goes a long way in building that culture. A duo that steals games can give a team a much-needed boost and help the roster in front of them.
A Malek-Rittich tandem can provide the Devils' American Hockey League affiliate with that. The tandem can be great in the AHL, arguably one of the league's best, and it will help change the culture in Utica. The Devils don't have a deep farm system, at least not heading into the season, but this helps with the handful of prospects expected to spend the season in the AHL, notably Anton Silaev and Seamus Casey.
The Devils goaltending remains a question mark heading into the season. However, if there’s one thing they can hang their hat on based on the preseason play, it’s the depth. That’s been the case through two games and the training camp altogether. Now, they hope it translates to the regular season.