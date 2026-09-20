Is Devils Seldon Keefe On The Hot Seat? Should He Be?

Keefe isn't just expected to win with a new team; he’s expected to take them to another level. The Devils are hopeful they can return to the playoffs. Eventually, Keefe must prove he can win in the playoffs as well, something he’s done in the past but not at the NHL level. The Devils will determine what type of coach he is. Is he a coach who can get the most out of teams, or is he a good baseline leader, someone who can make a team competitive but not much more?