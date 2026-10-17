Devils Hope They Revamped Their Roster, Like The Caps Did A Few Years Back

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 17, 2026 9:34 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 9:34 AM
The Capitals are a good template for teams that want to retool on the fly without moving on from the core players. The Devils are hoping to do the same but must be patient to see success.
The Saturday afternoon game between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals should be a fun one with plenty of offense. The Capitals are coming off a game where they scored five goals, while the Devils are coming off two games where they combined for 12 goals.
It’s also a game that, like the one against the New York Rangers the other night, will say a lot about where the Devils stand in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are 4-3 and look like a middle-of-the-pack team, but a win against the Capitals proves they can beat anyone in their division.
The Capitals are also a prime example for many teams of how it’s possible, with the right moves and patience, to retool on the fly. To remain competitive, turn over the roster, and not move on from the core. The Devils are hopeful they can do the same, at least after the first offseason of general manager Sunny Mehta’s tenure.
Capitals Took Some Swings To Revitalize Their Core
In the 2022 offseason, the Capitals took a chance on Dylan Strome. He was a good but not great player with the Chicago Blackhawks, someone they didn’t see as part of their plans. The Capitals saw him as a late-bloomer who still had his best in front of him.
Two years later, the Capitals made a move for Pierre-Luc Dubois, a 25-year-old center who previously played on three teams. That same offseason, the Capitals made a move for Jakob Chychrun, hoping he’d hit his stride in Washington.
All three moves worked out and gave the Capitals a new core to build around. Strome was a point-per-game player in 2024-25, while Chychrun became the scoring defenseman to take the offense to another level.
Fast forward, and the Capitals rolled the dice with a busy summer, acquiring Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, and Jordan Kyrou. To varying degrees, all three moves are paying off and turning the Capitals into a Cup contender.
Mehta took similar swings this summer. Luke Evangelista is at a similar point in his career as Strome was when he joined the Capitals. Declan Chisholm, like Dubois, saw multiple teams move on from him before he ended up with the Devils. Mehta hopes these players become key parts of the Devils this season.
It will take time before the Devils find out if the swings paid off. There’s plenty of hope that it will, with the new players fitting in with the core so far. Moreover, there’s a chance some of them become building blocks for the future, whether it’s Evangelista or Amadeus Lombardi, who has shown flashes as a depth forward.
Finding Depth
The biggest difference between the Capitals and the Devils recently is the depth. The Devils might have just as good, if not better, a core than the Capitals, considering Alexander Ovechkin is in the twilight of his career. It’s the production that comes from the bottom six and the second or third pair that made the difference.
Like the offseason moves, the Capitals slowly added depth to their roster. Matt Roy isn’t a household name, but a key part of their defense. Likewise, a handful of the prospects initially filled in but slowly worked their way up in the lineup.
The Devils are still searching for depth. The recent games suggest they’ve found it, whether it’s Anthony Mantha and Evan Rodrigues leading the third pair or Johnathan Kovacevic and Brenden Dillon rounding out the defense. The Devils have won three of their past four and look like a complete team, something they want to see throughout the season.
Adding Young NHLers Through The Pipeline
For years, the Capitals have had a strong farm system thanks to their American Hockey League team, the Hershey Bears. The Bears are one of the few independently owned teams in the AHL and focus on winning first and developing second. It’s a contrast to the rest of the league, but it created a culture that helped prospects develop.
It all came together with the Capitals' turnaround. It started with depth players joining the NHL roster, whether it was Ethan Frank or Ivan Miroshnichenko. Now, they have some high-end prospects joining the team, including Ilya Protas, who is a middle-six center, and Andrew Cristall, who is an exciting winger who is still developing with the Bears.
It’s unlikely Mehta wants the same thing with the Utica Comets, where the AHL team’s primary focus is winning. However, he wants something similar to what the Florida Panthers had with the Charlotte Checkers: a winning culture that helped the players develop and join the NHL team ready to go.
A hot start from the Comets is a promising sign that a winning culture is being developed. It’s allowing the prospects to take strides forward, whether it’s defenseman Anton Silaev or 22-year-old forward Lenni Hämeenaho, who has a team-leading five points in three games. It’s a bright spot for the Devils, who hope to have the reinforcements soon enough.
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