Which Slumping Devils Must Step Up Offensively?

What makes Lombardi’s start worse is that he’s taken too many penalties for the Devils’ liking. His eight penalties in minutes lead the forwards and are the second-most on the team. It’s not just that he’s taking penalties; it’s that he’s taking ones that can be best described as rookie mistakes, where he’s out of position or doesn’t have his stick in the right spot. It’s one of those things that a young player learns with time in the NHL, and the Devils are hopeful this early-season ice time allows him to develop on the fly.