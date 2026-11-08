Devils & Maple Leafs Showing Offensive Resurgences: How Did They Bounce Back

New Jersey Devils
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 12:06 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 12:06 PM
The New Jersey Devils head north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs as the second game of a back-to-back. Expect plenty of offense.
Last season, the New Jersey Devils averaged 2.76 goals per game, which was 26th in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs averaged 3.07 goals per game, 15th in the NHL. It was surprising to see both teams struggle to put the puck in the net.
Sure, the Maple Leafs were in their first season without Mitch Marner, a pivotal playmaker and a core player. However, considering the star power in the Maple Leafs lineup, they still disappointed. The same was true of the Devils, who had top-end talent, but it didn’t translate.
This season, the Maple Leafs average 3.55 goals per game and the Devils average 3.58. Both teams rank in the NHL’s top 10. While the Maple Leafs have struggled lately, with only four goals in their last two games, they are still led by their scoring, and while the Devils are known for their addition of Connor Hellebuyck, their offense is leading the way as well.
The turnaround from both teams isn’t surprising. However, it’s impressive to see how they’ve revamped their offenses.
Devils Depth Additions Have Made The Difference
The Devils had a reputation for being a top-heavy team carried by Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier. When Sunny Mehta took over as the general manager, he addressed the need, adding forwards to the lineup who could score but also check and defend.
Anthony Mantha was signed to add a physical scoring presence and has done more than that. He has five goals and five assists while establishing himself as a playmaker and a veteran with hockey sense. He’s played alongside Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist, two forwards who were acquired in the Jacob Markstrom trade, and they give the Devils a third line that can generate plenty of offense.
The offseason moves have also unlocked some of the other skaters in the lineup. Luke Evangelista, who was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators, is a winger with a great touch who sets up scoring chances for Hischier and can find the back of the net himself. Amadeus Lombardi adds a burst of speed to the fourth line, which has Connor Brown and Cody Glass playing at a high level.
All in all, the Devils have four forward lines that can overwhelm teams. All four can score but also change the pace of the game when needed, and this allows head coach Sheldon Keefe to match them up depending on the situation.
Maple Leafs Get A Much-Needed Jolt Of Youth & Scoring At The Point
While Auston Matthews and William Nylander are in their prime, the Maple Leafs were starting to age, and they needed a youth movement. Their forward unit got one in the offseason, and it changed their offense.
It started with the draft lottery win and selecting Gavin McKenna. While he’s still young and learning the pro game, his talent is unquestioned, with six goals and six assists in his first 18 NHL games.
Likewise, Easton Cowan, who showed flashes last season, kicked off this season strong, with six goals and eight assists. The 21-year-old needed time to develop, and the Maple Leafs sent him to the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League for their Calder Cup run. Cowan leaned into the role, had 18 points in 22 games, and the confidence from the AHL playoff run has translated into this season.
The two young forwards changed the Maple Leafs' offense, but so has the playmaking from the point. While they haven’t received many goals from their defensemen, Darryn Raddysh and Morgan Rielly have added 22 assists and have helped set up scoring chances for Matthews, Nylander, and the rest of the offense.
Coaching Plays A Role As Well
Jim Hiller took over the Maple Leafs this summer, and many questioned what type of team he would run. Would they be defensive-minded like the Los Angeles Kings teams he led? Would they be intense like Craig Berube’s teams were? Hiller has been a calming presence behind the bench but has also leaned into the team’s strengths.
The Maple Leafs have struggled defensively, particularly in the net, allowing 3.24 goals per game. Hiller isn’t addressing the issue; rather, he’s leaning into the team's strengths and winning high-scoring games.
Keefe ideally wants the Devils to play a disciplined and structured game where they limit opponents to two goals or fewer. However, he’s allowing his talented players to show their creative flair and take over games. It explains the big season from Hughes and the success the Devils have had lately, winning their last four games and scoring 19 goals in the process.
Keefe also adjusts based on the situation. The Maple Leafs fans saw it firsthand when he coached the team and now the Devils are witnessing his ability to pivot. The Devils have won high-scoring games, but they've also clamped down and won with defense when needed.
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