Anthony Mantha’s Versatility Is A Devils Secret Weapon In The Forward Unit

When Timo Meier was given a game misconduct in the second period of the Nov. 5 game against the St. Louis Blues, the New Jersey Devils were forced to pivot. “Instigator and fighting. I mean, you get a 17-minute out of a guy that didn't even throw a punch. It's kind of harsh,” Anthony Mantha stated after the game about the penalty. “But that's the ruling, and everyone needs to step up, take a couple extra shifts, and be attentive on the bench to see who's going next,” he added.