New Jersey Devils
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Opinion: Hellebuyck Moves Closer To Closure With Start Against Jets
John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Connor Hellebuyck will start the Saturday night game against the Winnipeg Jets, his first start against his former team. It will allow him to close a chapter on his career, but there’s still unfinished business.
The New Jersey Devils made headlines earlier in the month when they announced that Connor Hellebuyck wouldn’t start the Nov. 10 game against the Winnipeg Jets, citing win probability. The news shocked the hockey world, and more surprising is that they stuck to the plan.
Hellebuyck noted that he wanted to play, but that the decision was out of his control. For Hellebuyck, there’s an urge to play against his former team; it’s something that will give the star goaltender closure.
With the Devils playing a back-to-back, including a Friday afternoon game against the Calgary Flames, Hellebuyck will face the Jets. Moreover, he got the full day off to prepare for the first matchup against his former team.
Hellebuyck Moves Closer To Closure
The end to Hellebuyck’s tenure with the Jets was tumultuous, to put it mildly. He opened up and admitted to the Winnipeg media on Nov. 10, before the game, that his family went through harassment that crossed a line. “It was more than online death threats,” Hellebuyck mentioned in the press conference.
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thehockeynews.comConnor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg JetsThe former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
That said, Hellebuyck still loves Winnipeg and looks back fondly on his time with the Jets. The best years of his career, including three Vezina Trophies and a Hart Trophy, came with the Jets. Like many players, he wants to face his former team.
The Saturday night game allows Hellebuyck to do so. It’s not a return to Winnipeg, which will close the chapter for the goaltender. However, it’s close.
It’s fair to say that the Nov. 10 game was too soon following the trade. Everyone involved, from Hellebuyck to the Devils, to the Jets, to the fans, needed time to process it. Hellebuyck wants to start in Winnipeg someday, and this is a step towards that, something that he’ll hope happens next season.
This Is An Anticipated Game For The Jets As Well
The Jets weren’t happy and still aren’t. The trade request and the holdout from training camp were seen as a slap in the face, as was the news that Hellebuyck wouldn’t face them in that first game back. Jets head coach Scott Arniel expressed his frustration before the Nov. 10 game. “He just gave up on us,” he stated beforehand, adding, “Would put closure to it. This doesn’t. It would be nice to finally be done with this.”
The Jets still sent a message in that game. They scored five goals, including two from former Devil Dawson Mercer, and poked fun at the win-probability statement after the 5-2 win.
Now, the Jets want their revenge on Hellebuyck. They want to run up the score on him. Kyle Connor scored on an empty net in the previous game against the Devils but wants to beat his former teammate on both the Jets and the USA Olympic team. Mark Schiefele, who has been with the team through good and bad, wants to remind Hellebuyck that they are still contenders and can win a Stanley Cup title, even without him.
On the flip side, Hellebuyck would love nothing more than to shut the Jets down. It’s a game that’s been building up for a while, since the trade and even before the trade, when the season ended and Hellebuyck stated his desire to leave. Now, both sides can get to it.
Hellebuyck Eventually Must Start In Winnipeg
The Saturday game at Prudential Center in Newark won’t be the same. After his Nov. 8 shutout over the Toronto Maple Leafs and shortly after the announcement, Hellebuyck stated that he wanted to “Face the music,” and without question, he still does.
The chants, the boos, and the energized Winnipeg crowd directing their frustration at him are still something he wants to experience in a game, not just in warmups. Brady Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes experienced it this season, and Dylan Larkin will have his return to Detroit later this season. Hellebuyck is ready to experience it himself. The Jets’ fans are also eager to face Hellebuyck and are still waiting for their chance to do so.
thehockeynews.comHellebuyck Faced the Questions, But Not the Shots: Winnipeg Deserved BetterIt was a date circled on the calendar for two weeks. But like Connor Hellebuyck's contract, it was never signed in indelible ink. Taking after their new backstop, the New Jersey Devils backed out of the expected plan, making way for an easy win for the Jets in Winnipeg.
Hellebuyck is moving closer to moving on. However, he still needs that game in Winnipeg. Whether it happens next season, two seasons from now, or even in the final season of his career, he must return eventually.
For all the parties involved, it will be better once he has his return. It opens the door for Hellebuyck to return to Winnipeg further down the road on good terms. Hellebuyck and the Jets can look back on the good times and how he was a franchise icon.
If Hellebuyck didn’t ask for a trade and both started and finished his career with the Jets, he has his number retired. If he goes to the Hall of Fame, it will be because of his time with the Jets, which must be recognized and appreciated. Until he faces the music, that can’t happen.
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