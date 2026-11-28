New Jersey Devils
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Hughes Brothers Are Flashy, Polarizing & Pivotal To The Devils Success
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jack and Luke Hughes have showcased their skills and become highlight-reel players for the New Jersey Devils. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’ve become the faces of this team.
The Hughes brothers go hand in hand with the New Jersey Devils. For a while, it was Jack Hughes, the number one overall pick in the 2019 draft and the center they rebuilt around. Lately, Luke Hughes has joined as well, emerging as a two-way top-pair defenseman who is taking the team to another level.
The Black Friday win was yet another reminder of their value to the Devils and what they bring to the table. The 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames saw Jack dance around the defense in his white skates and dangle the puck past Devin Cooley to tie the game, while Luke tacked on two goals, including the empty-net exclamation point.
The tandem combined for three goals and three assists, with Jack leading the Devils to a four-point win. The duo has 51 points this season. They’ve become polarizing in the NHL but essential to the Devils.
Jack Landed In The Spotlight, Now He’s Leaning Into It
Was it fate that the puck found his stick in overtime of the Gold Medal Game? Was it luck, timing, or a good play from Zach Werenski that allowed Jack to become the Golden Boy, the overtime hero for the USA Olympic team? Or was he made for those moments?
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Jack has been an exciting, skilled, and fast-skating forward since he joined the NHL. He’s made for overtime, odd-man rushes, and moments that create highlights. It’s also turned him into a player who draws criticism. He’s smaller and doesn’t play a complete game, or he’s shown flashes of brilliance but not consistency.
Yet now he’s leaning into that role, as one of hockey’s lightning rods. Jack looks for the spotlight, for moments when he can send the crowd roaring with excitement because he made a play that few players in the game are capable of.
The overtime winners, of which he’s had three this season. The celebrations, including the stick toss on opening night in the 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The white skates that stand out, even on a white sheet of ice.
“They have a lot of white, for sure; I’m enjoying them,” Hughes noted to the media after Friday's win when asked about the skates. It’s a look not many players can pull off, or want to pull off. But not many players are Jack Hughes.
Luke Has A High Standard To Live Up To, Now He Is
The youngest in the family is often compared to the older ones. In the Hughes family, everyone played hockey, and Luke was following in the footsteps of two parents and two brothers who thrived in the sport.
It’s not an easy standard to play up to, and it carried over into his NHL career. As a defenseman, Luke was compared to Quinn, who won a Norris Trophy and established himself as a top-three defenseman in the league. As a Devil, he was always in the shadow of Jack, who was winning over fans before Luke joined them.
But as the third Hughes brother, he was expected to be great. There was confidence in a high ceiling from the Devils' front office, even if he didn’t show it in his first three seasons. It’s why the contract was polarizing. The Devils were paying Luke for what he could become, not for what he was when he signed that deal days before the 2025-26 season started.
Now, he’s playing up to his $9 million average annual value, if not exceeding it. Luke has nine goals and eight assists, 17 points in 26 games. He’s also improved his play defensively, turning into a reliable defenseman for all situations. He’s also carving out his path as a star, separating himself from his older brothers as a unique talent.
The Devils Have A Core, Thanks In Part To Them
The Hughes brothers are changing expectations for the Devils, who are off to a hot start and look like a top team in the Eastern Conference. The question is how far this team can go, and with the Hughes brothers playing at a high level, the answer is: on a deep playoff run.
Connor Hellebuyck raises the floor for this team, preventing them from falling into a losing streak or a slump. Nico Hischier is the motor, rallying the Devils and picking them up when they struggle. The depth is the safety net, bailing this team out when the stars aren’t playing well.
The stars are the Devils’ ceiling. The Devils will go as far as their star players take them. Jesper Bratt is one of the stars, as is Hellebuyck, but so are the Hughes brothers, who are showing that this team can be dangerous throughout the season. They’ve proven it plenty of times already and confirmed it again on Friday. They’ll hope it’s a common occurrence.
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