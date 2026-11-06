Devils Upcoming Road Trip Will Test Their Ability To Win In Multiple Ways

New Jersey Devils
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Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 7:29 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 7:29 PM
The New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets all present unique challenges for the New Jersey Devils. How will they handle them?
The New Jersey Devils begin a three-game road trip with a mission. It’s a get-right stretch, one where they hope to return to the brand of hockey that made them a juggernaut. This is particularly the message after the recent game against the St. Louis Blues, where they blew a 4-1 lead in the third period yet recovered and won 5-4 in overtime.
“Just get back to our game and keep playing a good brand of hockey,” Luke Hughes stated after the game as the team turns the page. The Devils were overconfident against the Blues and tried making highlight plays that almost cost them in the end. “That has been the furthest thing from our mind when we've been playing here of late. So that's the lesson,” head coach Sheldon Keefe added.
Keefe wants the Devils to play a disciplined and structured brand of hockey, especially when they have a late-game lead. A road trip is a good time to focus on that brand and for the Devils to win the way they have been doing so all season.
This road trip is a unique one. The Devils face the New York Islanders on Saturday night and then play the second of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Then they wrap it up on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets. It’s three different opponents that will test the Devils and dare them to win in multiple ways.
Is Hellebuyck Ready To Outduel An Elite Goaltender?
Hellebuyck reinvigorated the Devils, the fanbase, and the energy around the team. However, he hasn’t had any lights-out starts yet despite a 4-0 record. He has a .891 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average on 92 shots, with 0.1 goals saved above average.
It’s understandable for Hellebuyck to have a shaky start to the season considering he missed training camp and is adjusting to a new team. With each start, he’s slowly acclimating to the action and the workload, and the recent game was his toughest test as the Blues generated 32 shots.
Hellebuyck has faced some great offenses but has yet to face an elite goaltender on the other end. Ilya Sorokin was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2022-23 and 2025-26. He’s one of the few goaltenders in the NHL who can take over games with a dominant start.
The Devils might end up in a low-scoring game with the Islanders, especially if Sorokin is sharp from the opening puck drop. It will challenge Hellebuyck to outduel Sorokin, something he’ll want to prove he can do.
The Devils Offense Looks To Go Toe-To-Toe With The Maple Leafs Firepower
After a disappointing 2025-26 season, the Maple Leafs have bounced back, at least offensively. They average 3.65 goals per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Auston Matthews and William Nylander are the star players leading the way, while Easton Cowan and Gavin McKenna have injected youth and an exciting flair into the offense.
The Devils have already been tested by high-octane offenses. They faced the Colorado Avalanche twice and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Devils not only handled both offenses but outdueled them.
thehockeynews.comLuke Hughes & Philip Broberg Show The Reward Of Paying Defensemen With UpsideBoth the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues paid their young defensemen recently, betting on their upside and development into elite defensemen. It’s a risk, but part of the new age of thinking for contracts.
The Maple Leafs are led by a great offense but have also struggled on defense, allowing 3.24 goals per game. It sets them up to make games high-scoring and match them goal for goal. The Devils have the offense to do that and hope their high-end skill can once again deliver.
The Jets Will Provide The Devils & Hellebuyck With A Test Unlike Any They’ve Seen
The atmosphere in Winnipeg on Nov. 10 will be one of a kind. Hellebuyck makes his much-anticipated return, and the Jets fans will be ready with boos, chants, jeers, and everything in between.
What will make it unique is that Hellebuyck is a goaltender. The Islanders fans booed John Tavares in his return game every time he took the ice. Likewise, Brady Tkachuk was met with booing and chirping with every shift in his return game against the Ottawa Senators. A skater allows fans to stop and go, but what about a goaltender?
Needless to say, the fans will come prepared. They will likely boo Hellebuyck the moment he takes the ice for warmups, and if the Jets score, the fans will erupt much like they would for a goal in the playoffs.
This is a challenge for Hellebuyck and something the Devils must handle as well. The players must handle the intensity. Likewise, the Jets will feed off the energy from the crowd and give the Devils all they can handle. Even in a rough season for the Jets, this is one game they certainly won’t want to lose. It’s not a playoff game, but the players handling this environment will speak volumes about their ability to play under pressure.
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