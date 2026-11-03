Devils & Oilers Show How Quickly Identity Shifts Can Happen In The NHL

Yet, the Oilers are different in an unexpected way. Under Babcock, the assumption was that they would win with two-way hockey, where they would defend as well as they scored. McDavid is on pace to hit 200 points, while Bouchard is on pace for a career year offensively. The bottom six is scoring, and the Oilers allow 3.25 goals per game, despite hiring a defensive-minded coach who would focus on the play in their own end.