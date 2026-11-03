Devils & Oilers Show How Quickly Identity Shifts Can Happen In The NHL

New Jersey Devils
238 Members•3,052 Posts
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 4:21 AMPublished Nov 3, 2026 4:21 AM
Whether it’s a coaching change or a new general manager taking over, both teams show how quickly things can change in this league.
The Edmonton Oilers are another test for the New Jersey Devils, a team that’s 7-0 on the road this season, 11-2-2 overall, and one of the Western Conference's best. They may also be the first true test for Connor Hellebuyck this season if he gets the starting nod for the Devils. The Oilers have an offense that averages 4.20 goals per game, with star players Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard leading them.
This Oilers team, however, looks different. They are playing with pace and have found depth, something they struggled with last season and in previous seasons with McDavid on their team. Much like the Devils, they are playing with a different identity, one that has them looking like a Stanley Cup contender.
Oilers Identity Shift Under Mike Babcock
The Oilers look like a different team, and it’s something that could have been anticipated. They let go of Kris Knoblauch and hired Mike Babcock this offseason, going from one extreme to the other.
Knoblauch was always the calm and steady presence behind the bench. Whether the Oilers won 6-0 or lost 6-0, he had the same temperament, which helped the team reach the Final in 2024 and 2025. Babcock is a fiery coach who lets his teams have it when they have a disappointing loss.
Yet, the Oilers are different in an unexpected way. Under Babcock, the assumption was that they would win with two-way hockey, where they would defend as well as they scored. McDavid is on pace to hit 200 points, while Bouchard is on pace for a career year offensively. The bottom six is scoring, and the Oilers allow 3.25 goals per game, despite hiring a defensive-minded coach who would focus on the play in their own end.
While the Oilers are different under Babcock and take more accountability for their losses, there’s also a shift behind the bench. Many questioned whether Babcock changed as a head coach, especially since he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup or a playoff series in a decade. Allowing his stars to thrive on the offensive end and play with a creative flair is a suggestion that he has made that change.
Devils Changed With Mehta’s Vision
The Devils were a team stuck in the middle when Sunny Mehta took over as the general manager. The core didn’t have a high ceiling, but an overhaul would be challenging. Yet, Mehta got to work.
He made multiple signings and trades to address the depth and add a veteran voice to the room. Most of the moves came at a low cost yet have gone a long way, whether it was a fourth-round pick for Amadeus Lombardi or a conditional first and a second for Luke Evangelista. Those moves gave the Devils depth and a more complete roster. They also subsequently allowed Mehta to trade Dawson Mercer and other players, knowing they had the reinforcements, which is what happened recently.
Then came the big splash, when Mehta acquired Connor Hellebuyck. The Devils have struggled in net in recent seasons, and the move not only addressed the need but also added arguably one of the best goaltenders in the game to their lineup- someone who gives them an advantage on most nights.
The Devils are a new-look team, and it shows in their play. Along with a 9-5 record, they’ve proven they can win games in multiple ways. They can run up the score, defend, or have their goaltender steal a game. Moreover, they have the depth that can win a game when the top-end talent struggles, which wasn’t the case in the past.
It’s Easier To Pivot When The Core Is In Place
With both the Devils and the Oilers, they had a core that they could work with. It saved both teams plenty of headaches this offseason and allowed them to come back stronger this season.
This was noticeable with the Oilers. With McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard, they have three of the top 20 players in the NHL, and it allowed them to bring in a new head coach and lean into a new identity without worrying about much of a drop-off.
The Devils have had their core questioned. How good are Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt? Mehta was willing to give them a chance, especially if the depth and goaltending surrounding them were good enough. This season proved how valuable the trio is to the team’s success and why breaking up the group would be more costly than keeping it together.
For the rest of the league, both teams are a good reminder that it’s easy to pivot, even if it’s a retool or a quick reset. It takes the right leadership, but overnight, it can lead to significant changes. In the Devils and Oilers case, those changes have them set up for successful seasons.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy