Devils' Cody Glass Shares Draft-Day Memories, Including a Frantic Flight Cancellation

“At the end of the day, now that I look back on (everything), I wish I had the mindset I do now,” Glass said. “Everybody needs a role, and there are different opportunities for different people. You can help a team win in different ways. I look at our team now, and having Hischier and (Jack Hughes), two centers that I am not going to be them. It is more about what can I do to help them out and let them be better.”