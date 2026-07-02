How Jesper Boqvist's 'Wild Ride' Prepared Him for Second Stint With Devils

“It is always hard for anyone who comes in new,” then Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the Boston Herald at the time. “You are trying to acclimate, you are trying to understand how we want to play. Almost every player wants to do what you are asking of them. They are trying to assimilate; they are also trying to find their way in a new city. They have got a bunch of new teammates, and they are trying to find their comfort zone everywhere off the ice, and then they are trying to find their comfort zone on the ice.”