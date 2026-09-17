Devils Can Make A Favorable Offer For Jets Hellebuyck But Don’t Have The Edge

Based on conversations around the league, the Jets are looking for at least three pieces, if not more. Ideally, they land a goaltender to soften the blow while building around a top-six center, a young top-pair defenseman, and a first-round pick. This doesn’t replace Hellebuyck, certainly not in the short term. However, it allows the Jets to retool without spending multiple seasons at the bottom of the standings (and Winnipeg is a market that can’t afford to spend years at the bottom).