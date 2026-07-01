Devils Sign Nico Hischier To Five-Year Extension

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils inked their captain, Nico Hischier, to a five-year contract extension worth $58,500,00 ($11,700,000 average annual value), which begins with the 2027-28 season. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2027-28: $14,500,000; 2028-29: $14,500,000; 2029-30: $12,100,000; 2030-31: $8,700,000 & 2031-32: $8,700,000.
The Naters, Switzerland native has one season remaining on his current seven-year contract ($7,250,000), which he signed in October 2019.
Hischier, 27, was selected by New Jersey first overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He is coming off a season where he appeared in all 82 games, collecting 66 points. His 28 goals led the team in 2025-26.
Named captain in February 2021, he is the 12th player to wear the “C” for the franchise. At 22 years and 47 days old, he became the second youngest in New Jersey history behind Kirk Muller, 21 years and 243 days old.
The 2026-27 season marks Hischier’s ninth in the NHL. He has appeared in 609 career NHL games and has 488 points (199 goals, 289 assists).
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