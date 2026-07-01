Logo
New Jersey DevilsNew Jersey Devils

Devils Sign Nico Hischier To Five-Year Extension

KristyFlannery@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
KristyFlannery
featured
20m

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils inked their captain, Nico Hischier, to a five-year contract extension worth $58,500,00 ($11,700,000 average annual value), which begins with the 2027-28 season. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2027-28: $14,500,000; 2028-29: $14,500,000; 2029-30: $12,100,000; 2030-31: $8,700,000 & 2031-32: $8,700,000.

The Naters, Switzerland native has one season remaining on his current seven-year contract ($7,250,000), which he signed in October 2019.

moreVideos

Hischier, 27, was selected by New Jersey first overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He is coming off a season where he appeared in all 82 games, collecting 66 points. His 28 goals led the team in 2025-26.

Named captain in February 2021, he is the 12th player to wear the “C” for the franchise. At 22 years and 47 days old, he became the second youngest in New Jersey history behind Kirk Muller, 21 years and 243 days old.

The 2026-27 season marks Hischier’s ninth in the NHL. He has appeared in 609 career NHL games and has 488 points (199 goals, 289 assists).

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsPlayers
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy