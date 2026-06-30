Devils Trade Goaltender Jacob Markstrom to Panthers in Multi-Player Deal
The New Jersey Devils traded veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Utica Comets forward Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and Ben Steeves, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun added that New Jersey is not retaining any salary in the move.
The 36-year-old netminder, who began his NHL career with the Panthers, earned a record of 23-19-1 with the Devils last season with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage. He is entering the first season of a two-year, $12 million contract with a $6 million cap hit.
“Jacob is an established veteran leader in this league who possesses size and a relentless drive to win,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito in the press release. “We are excited for him to compete alongside our established group and return to South Florida.”
Recently, the Panthers acquired former Devils goaltender Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights.
New Jersey acquired Markstrom from the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024 in exchange for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Rodrigues, 32, scored 11 goals and collected 20 assists over 69 games with the Panthers in 2025-26. He was part of Florida's 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup championship teams.
Boqvist began his career in New Jersey and spent four seasons with the club before leaving for the Boston Bruins organization. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed with the Panthers in 2024, where he won his first Stanley Cup.
Steeves, 24, is a undrafted left winger who spent last season in American Hockey League (AHL), with the Charlotte Checkers. He appeared in 72 games and collected 45 points.
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