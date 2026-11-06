Devils Surviving Blues Comeback Attempt Proves There’s More To This Team

The Devils have a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, but also know what it takes to win and play that way. “We dictate a lot of our play; it's our game, and we really take it to teams. When we bring our game and stick to it, we're going to get a lot of positive results,” Hellebuyck mentioned after the win over the Blues. With an 11-5 record, the Devils know what winning hockey looks like, and they are still working to play that way every night. “We're just a group that continues to learn. The recipe for us to win games is right there for us. I think there's no shortcuts,” Bratt added afterwards.