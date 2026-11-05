Luke Hughes & Philip Broberg Show The Reward Of Paying Defensemen With Upside

But with both players, the teams weren’t paying them for what they’ve done. They paid them for their upside, something many teams have started doing around the league. The big contract that turned heads this summer was the Leo Carlsson offer sheet that was matched by the Anaheim Ducks, a true bet on future success, and he wasn’t the only one either. Teams want to lock up their young talent early, and with the rising cap, they’ll hope the contracts age well.