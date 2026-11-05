New Jersey Devils' 15 Takeaways 15 Games Into The 2026-27 Season

New Jersey Devils
238 Members•3,056 Posts
John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 1:09 AMPublished Nov 5, 2026 1:09 AM
The New Jersey Devils have played 15 games this season and are starting to form an identity. So, here are some takeaways from their hot start.
One thing the New Jersey Devils and the fans must constantly remind themselves is that it’s a long season. A lot can change from now until the end, and while the team is off to a hot start, they must pump the brakes and brace for the marathon ahead.
15 games is a large enough sample size to see an identity forming in the Devils. Likewise, it’s a different team than the ones in the past, and it’s why there’s more optimism for what’s ahead. So, why do one or two takeaways when, by now, there are at least 15 (probably more for anyone who scrolls through social media)?
1) The line change that changed everything was the Arseny Gritsyuk and Anthony Mantha swap. Mantha started the season on the Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt line while Gritsyuk was on the Evan Rodrigues line. Both wingers looked out of place. Head coach Sheldon Keefe swapped the two after the Devils' lackluster performance against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 12.
Gritsyuk’s speed and skill meshed immediately with Bratt and Hughes, allowing him to become a top scorer on the Devils. Mantha is a veteran power forward who works well with Rodrigues, another vet with great hockey sense, giving the Devils a heavy third line that checks and defends but also has a scoring touch. Moreover, the line combos allow Keefe to line match depending on the situation and the opponent, which has given the Devils an edge in multiple games.
2) Connor Hellebuyck’s impact on the Devils goes beyond his elite play in the net. The players have played with an extra spark of energy and know they are one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. The message the move sent is that they are making a push for a Cup title, and the players have responded accordingly.
3) Sunny Mehta made the big swing, but the general manager was able to do so because he added depth beforehand. It’s easier to trade away Dawson Mercer, a middle-six forward, when Amadeus Lombardi, Luke Evangelista, Jesper Boqvist, Mantha, and Rodrigues were acquired earlier in the offseason. It’s the side moves that set up the big one. Mehta might make another splash, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise, especially since the Devils have the depth to do it.
4) Luke Hughes is hitting his stride as a defenseman and making the most of his scoring touch. His five goals are the fourth-most on the Devils. Moreover, he’s honed his defensive skills and used his skating to shut opponents down, which was on display against Connor McDavid and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers. Hughes turning into an elite defenseman unlocks a higher upside for the Devils.
5) It helps that Hughes is playing alongside veteran stay-at-home defenseman Brett Pesce, who leads the Devils with 1.5 defensive point shares. He allows Hughes to play aggressively in the offensive zone and make plays at the point, giving the Devils a top pair they can turn to when needed.
6) Evangelista is better than advertised; he’s certainly impressed in his short time with the Devils. He was coming off a breakout season with the Nashville Predators, but how would his skill translate? With eight points in 12 games, Evangelista is a winger who plays above his weight and fights for pucks. He’s willing to get to the net and has the playmaking ability to work well on Nico Hischier’s line.
7) The power play needs more players like Hischier. It’s a unit that has let them down to start the season and is one weakness to pinpoint. The Devils need more forwards who can get to the net and finish scoring chances. Good thing they have Connor Brown, who plays that way. He was moved to the top power play unit for the game against the Oilers, and the unit looks significantly improved, scoring twice in the 4-3 shootout win.
8) The Western Conference swing came at a good time. The Devils are wrapping up an eight-game stretch against Western Conference teams, which featured a three-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (Oct. 27), Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 28), and Vegas Golden Knights (Oct. 30).
The stretch comes at a good time as well, especially since the Devils had a road trip to bond shortly after acquiring Hellebuyck. Early in the season is when the Devils want to play out-of-conference opponents, saving the divisional opponents for the end of the season. They face the Carolina Hurricanes four times in the final seven weeks, starting with a Feb. 23 matchup at Prudential Center.
9) At the same time, the Devils have had some measuring-stick game wins as well in this recent stretch. The 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche stood out because of how the Devils handled the elite skill of their opponent. The 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers was a statement because they beat a team that entered the night with the best record in the Western Conference and a 7-0 road record.
thehockeynews.comDevils Keep Adding Statement Wins With The Latest Over The Juggernaut Oilers“You look at what we’ve gone up against here in these last four games. There are some other juggernauts in the Western Conference, but those are four pretty darn good teams we’ve had to play against,” Sheldon Keefe
10) The Devils have a tight-knit group. It helps that the veterans who joined the team have become pivotal leaders, whether it’s Mantha or Rodrigues. Likewise, some of the leaders on the team in previous seasons have changed and set the tone, including core players like Hischier and Hughes.
11) The way the defense plays in front of Hellebuyck goes a long way. The unit has had success, even before he arrived, in part because they’ve bought into Keefe’s system and skate back into position even as the play develops. It’s human nature to play differently when an elite goaltender is in the net. The Devils haven’t, and it’s helped them, especially as Hellebuyck acclimates to the regular season workload despite missing training camp. It will certainly help them in a playoff series when teams search for high-danger shots and goals in the net front.
12) Timo Meier is close to a breakthrough. He’s made plenty of plays to set up goals and has had a strong presence on the Hischier line. Yet, he only has one goal and four assists. Meier’s play goes beyond the stat sheet, but with the way he’s played, the point should follow.
13) Jake Allen as a starter was a roll of the dice. He had strong starts but wasn’t the goaltender who would carry the Devils beyond a playoff appearance. As a backup, however, he’s a reliable option and someone who can give Hellebuyck more rest and not overwork the star goaltender.
14) Taking a step back and looking around, the Devils are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes still boast the best record, at 12-3-2, but the Devils are in second place at 10-5 and 20 points. They have a three-point cushion over the New York Rangers and a four-point lead over the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. However, they’ve already separated themselves from the trio of teams at the bottom, and it’s an advantage assuming they keep building that lead in the division. They can put a lot of teams away early.
15) This season is shaping up to be a fun one, in case it hasn’t been already. The ceiling is unknown, but it’s an exciting team to watch, and with Hellebuyck in the net, the Devils, who are historically overlooked, are getting more coverage.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy